The World Market of Target Drones (Supersonic, Drones & Decoy): 2016-2019 & 2027 Review & Outlook
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Target Drone Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Target Drone Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include modification of retired fighter jets into full-scaled target drones, demand for drones in homeland security applications and increasing the investments in commercial use and military sector.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Modification of Retired Fighter Jets into Full-Scaled Target Drones
3.1.2 Demand for Drones in Homeland Security Applications
3.1.3 Increasing Investments in Commercial Use & Military Sector
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Target Drone Market, By Engine Type
4.1 Jet Engines
4.2 Internal Combustion Engines
4.3 Other Engine Types
5 Target Drone Market, By Fit
5.1 Customized Fit
5.2 Linefit
6 Target Drone Market, By Platform
6.1 Ground Targets
6.2 Underwater Targets
6.3 Aerial Targets
6.4 Sea Surface Targets
7 Target Drone Market, By Target Type
7.1 Sub-Scaled
7.2 Free Flying
7.3 Full-Scaled
7.4 Towing
7.5 Sporting
8 Target Drone Market, By Weights
8.1 Class 1 (< 150KG)
8.2 Class 2 (150-600KG)
8.3 Class 3 (>600KG)
9 Target Drone Market, By Target Drones
9.1 Supersonic
9.2 Drones
9.3 Decoy
10 Target Drone Market, By Payloads
10.1 Internally Stored Chaff
10.2 Scoring (Vector & Scalar)
10.3 Passive & Active Radar Augmentation
10.4 Flares
10.5 Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF)
10.6 Infrared (IR) Augmentation (Plume Pods)
10.7 Electronics Payloads
10.7.1 MDI Systems
10.7.2 Video/Camera
10.7.3 GPS Navigation
10.7.4 Other Electronics Payloads
11 Target Drone Market, By Dimensions
11.1 < 4*< 4m
11.2 4-6*4-6m
11.3 4-6*1-2m
11.4 6-10*1-3m
11.5 6-10*4-10
11.6 >10*>10
11.7 Other Dimensions
12 Target Drone Market, By Target Drones Speed
12.1 46- 89 m/s (89 - 173 knots) (165 - 320 km/hr)
12.2 46103 m/s (89 - 200 knots) (165 - 370 km/hr)
12.3 250-300 kmph (150 - 187 mph)
12.4 130-464 kmph (82-290 mph)
12.5 Other Target Drones Speed
13 Target Drone Market, By Application
13.1 Target & Decoy
13.2 Combat Training
13.3 Reconnaissance
13.4 Identification
13.5 Target Acquisition
13.6 Other Applications
14 Target Drone Market, By End-User
14.1 Homeland Security
14.2 Defense
14.2.1 Navy
14.2.2 Air
14.2.3 Land
14.3 Commercial
15 Target Drone Market, By Geography
15.1 North America
15.1.1 US
15.1.2 Canada
15.1.3 Mexico
15.2 Europe
15.2.1 France
15.2.2 Germany
15.2.3 Italy
15.2.4 Spain
15.2.5 UK
15.2.6 Rest of Europe
15.3 Asia-Pacific
15.3.1 China
15.3.2 Japan
15.3.3 India
15.3.4 Australia
15.3.5 New Zealand
15.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15.4 Middle East
15.4.1 Saudi Arabia
15.4.2 UAE
15.4.3 Rest of Middle East
15.5 Latin America
15.5.1 Argentina
15.5.2 Brazil
15.5.3 Rest of Latin America
15.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
15.6.1 South Africa
15.6.2 Others
16 Key Player Activities
16.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
16.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
16.3 Product Launch & Expansions
16.4 Other Activities
17 Leading Companies
17.1 Qinetiq Group PLC
17.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
17.3 BSK Defense S.A.
17.4 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.
17.5 Saab AB
17.6 Air Affairs Australia Pty. Ltd.
17.7 The Boeing Company
17.8 ASV Global
17.9 Airbus Group
17.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
17.11 Aerotargets International LLC
17.12 Leonardo S.p.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yso4cg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.