The World Market of Target Drones (Supersonic, Drones & Decoy): 2016-2019 & 2027 Review & Outlook

The "Global Target Drone Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Target Drone Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include modification of retired fighter jets into full-scaled target drones, demand for drones in homeland security applications and increasing the investments in commercial use and military sector.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Modification of Retired Fighter Jets into Full-Scaled Target Drones

3.1.2 Demand for Drones in Homeland Security Applications

3.1.3 Increasing Investments in Commercial Use & Military Sector

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Target Drone Market, By Engine Type

4.1 Jet Engines

4.2 Internal Combustion Engines

4.3 Other Engine Types



5 Target Drone Market, By Fit

5.1 Customized Fit

5.2 Linefit



6 Target Drone Market, By Platform

6.1 Ground Targets

6.2 Underwater Targets

6.3 Aerial Targets

6.4 Sea Surface Targets



7 Target Drone Market, By Target Type

7.1 Sub-Scaled

7.2 Free Flying

7.3 Full-Scaled

7.4 Towing

7.5 Sporting



8 Target Drone Market, By Weights

8.1 Class 1 (< 150KG)

8.2 Class 2 (150-600KG)

8.3 Class 3 (>600KG)



9 Target Drone Market, By Target Drones

9.1 Supersonic

9.2 Drones

9.3 Decoy



10 Target Drone Market, By Payloads

10.1 Internally Stored Chaff

10.2 Scoring (Vector & Scalar)

10.3 Passive & Active Radar Augmentation

10.4 Flares

10.5 Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF)

10.6 Infrared (IR) Augmentation (Plume Pods)

10.7 Electronics Payloads

10.7.1 MDI Systems

10.7.2 Video/Camera

10.7.3 GPS Navigation

10.7.4 Other Electronics Payloads



11 Target Drone Market, By Dimensions

11.1 < 4*< 4m

11.2 4-6*4-6m

11.3 4-6*1-2m

11.4 6-10*1-3m

11.5 6-10*4-10

11.6 >10*>10

11.7 Other Dimensions



12 Target Drone Market, By Target Drones Speed

12.1 46- 89 m/s (89 - 173 knots) (165 - 320 km/hr)

12.2 46103 m/s (89 - 200 knots) (165 - 370 km/hr)

12.3 250-300 kmph (150 - 187 mph)

12.4 130-464 kmph (82-290 mph)

12.5 Other Target Drones Speed



13 Target Drone Market, By Application

13.1 Target & Decoy

13.2 Combat Training

13.3 Reconnaissance

13.4 Identification

13.5 Target Acquisition

13.6 Other Applications



14 Target Drone Market, By End-User

14.1 Homeland Security

14.2 Defense

14.2.1 Navy

14.2.2 Air

14.2.3 Land

14.3 Commercial



15 Target Drone Market, By Geography

15.1 North America

15.1.1 US

15.1.2 Canada

15.1.3 Mexico

15.2 Europe

15.2.1 France

15.2.2 Germany

15.2.3 Italy

15.2.4 Spain

15.2.5 UK

15.2.6 Rest of Europe

15.3 Asia-Pacific

15.3.1 China

15.3.2 Japan

15.3.3 India

15.3.4 Australia

15.3.5 New Zealand

15.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15.4 Middle East

15.4.1 Saudi Arabia

15.4.2 UAE

15.4.3 Rest of Middle East

15.5 Latin America

15.5.1 Argentina

15.5.2 Brazil

15.5.3 Rest of Latin America

15.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

15.6.1 South Africa

15.6.2 Others



16 Key Player Activities

16.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

16.3 Product Launch & Expansions

16.4 Other Activities



17 Leading Companies

17.1 Qinetiq Group PLC

17.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

17.3 BSK Defense S.A.

17.4 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

17.5 Saab AB

17.6 Air Affairs Australia Pty. Ltd.

17.7 The Boeing Company

17.8 ASV Global

17.9 Airbus Group

17.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

17.11 Aerotargets International LLC

17.12 Leonardo S.p.A.



