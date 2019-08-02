Worldwide Logistics Automation Market Insights (2016-2027): Rising Demand for Mobile Robots in Small & Medium Warehouses

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Logistics Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include warehouse operations contribute to a majority of resource consumption, demand of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics is increased and increasing demand in mobile robots will witness high growth in small and medium warehouses.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Warehouse operations contribute to a majority of resource consumption

3.1.2 Demand of Driverless Vehicles and Drones in Logistics is Increased

3.1.3 Increasing Demand In Mobile Robots Will Witness High Growth In Small And Medium Warehouses

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Logistics Automation Market, By Organization Size

4.1 Large Enterprises

4.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



5 Logistics Automation Market, By Component

5.1 Transportation Management

5.2 Warehouse & Storage Management



6 Logistics Automation Market, By Application

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Services

6.3 Software



7 Logistics Automation Market, By End User

7.1 Aerospace & Defense

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Chemicals

7.4 Food & Beverage

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Logistics & Transportation

7.7 Manufacturing

7.8 Oil, Gas, & Energy

7.9 Pharmaceuticals

7.10 Retail & E-Commerce

7.11 Other End Users



8 Logistics Automation Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Beumer Group

10.2 Daifuku

10.3 Dematic

10.4 Falcon Autotech

10.5 Honeywell Intelligrated

10.6 Jungheinrich AG

10.7 Knapp AG

10.8 Mecalux S.A.

10.9 Murata Machinery

10.10 SSI Schaefer

10.11 Swisslog

10.12 System Logistics S.p.A.

10.13 TGW Logistics Group GmbH

10.14 Toshiba Logistics

10.15 Vitronic

10.16 Wisetech Global



