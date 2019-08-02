Global Metal Credit Cards Market Insights,Technology Trend,Application,Regional Analysis Report 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Metal Credit Cards Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

The market overview section encompasses all aspects of the Metal Credit Cards market, promoting or restraining its expansion. Boosters and constraints of the Metal Credit Cards market have been studied meticulously. Strategic research methodologies were adopted for maintaining accuracy in results, obtained from primary and secondary research.

Metal credit cards are credit cards made from metal materials. It is heavier than the common plastic metal card, the production process is more complicated, and generally has more added value. Metal credit cards are often tailored to the customer. Metal credit cards aren’t just for the wealthy with sky-high annual fees. Now three no-annual-fee credit cards carry some heft when plunked down on a restaurant table.

The market is relatively concentrated for now and is seeing to be more concentrated. In market, revenue of Metal Credit Cards in North America will increase to be 1402 M USD in 2025 from 248 M USD in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with revenue of 173 USD in 2018.

Major Companies Operated in Metal Credit Cards Market

Composecure

CPI Card Group

Gemalto

X-Core

G&D

Goldpac

Valid

Metal Credit Cards market size by Type

Full Metal Card

Hybrid Metal Card

Veneer Metal Card

Others

In 2018, Hybrid Metal Card accounted for a major share of 64% in the global Metal Credit Cards market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1842 M USD by 2025 from 498 M USD in 2019.

Metal Credit Cards market size by Applications

Standard Cards

Custom Cards

In Metal Credit Cards market, Standard Cards segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 26166 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Metal Credit Cards will be promising in the Standard Cards field in the next couple of years.

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

