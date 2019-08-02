Worldwide Polyarylsulfone (PAS) Market Insights (2019-2025): A $2.36 Billion Market Opportunity by 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyarylsulfone (PAS) Market Size, Share & Analysis By Product (Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), Polysulfone (PSU), Polyetherimide (PEI) & Polyethersulfone (PESU)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyarylsulfone market size is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to strong demand for PPSU from the dental & medical sector.



Excellent properties such as high thermal and chemical resistance are encouraging widening of product application scope in various industries. Polyarylsulfone is projected to replace polycarbonate and polyamide owing to its properties that are highly desirable from some industries such as electrical/electronics, aerospace, and automotive.



Surging high temperature thermoplastics demand in developing countries including India, China and Taiwan will positively affect global polyarylsulfone market growth over the forecast period. Huge buyers from diversified industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, food & beverages, healthcare, electric/electronics and construction will lower bargaining power of suppliers.



In terms of prices, PPSU are the most expensive polyarylsulfones in the global market, followed by PEI & PESU. PSU is considered as the cheapest polyarylsulfone globally and on account of its inexpensive nature among all polyarylsulfone, the product is finding applications in medical and aerospace industries. PPSU emerged as the fastest growing product over the forecast period owing to the suitability in various applications.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global polyarylsulfone market generated a demand for 63.2 Kilotons in 2014 and is projected to reach 100.1 Kilotons by 2022.

PPSU emerged as the fastest growing product segment in the market with a market share of more than 17.0% by revenue in 2014.

Majority of PPSU consumed for medical & dental instruments which accounted for 30.01% of global PAS market volume in 2014.

Rising needs for enhanced filtration in medical, sanitary, and food & beverages are anticipated to bolster product demand over the coming years.

Presence of sophisticated and well-developed thermoplastic infrastructure in the United States is also estimated to foster the PAS demand in U.S. as well as in the North American region.

Some of the key companies present in the market are Sumitomo Corporation, BASF, Solvay, Ensinger Inc., Solvay, and Quadrant Engineering Plastics Product Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope and assumptions

1.3 List of data sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Polyarylsulfone market - Industry snapshot and key buying criteria

2.2 Polyarylsulfones market estimates and forecast, 2012 - 2022

2.2.1 Polyarylsulfones market estimates and forecast by region, 2012 - 2022

2.2.2 Polyarylsulfones market estimates and forecast by product, 2012 - 2022

Chapter 3 Polyarylsulfone (PAS) Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market size & growth prospects, 2012 - 2022

3.3 Polyarylsulfone value chain analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Raw material trends

3.5 Global polyarylsulfone - Market dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Rising membrane demand

3.5.1.2 Enhanced properties than metals

3.5.1.3 High demand from aerospace industry

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Expensive nature of polyarylsulfones

3.6 Key opportunities - Prioritized

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Polyarylsulfones Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Polyarylsulfones market share by product, 2014 & 2022

4.2 Global polyarylsulfones market estimates & forecast by product, 2012 & 2022

4.3 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

4.4 Polysulfone (PSU)

4.5 Polyetherimide (PEI) & Polyethersulfone (PESU)



Chapter 5 Polyarylsulfones Regional Outlook

5.1 Global polyarylsulfones market volume share by region, 2013 & 2020

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific



Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 BASF SE

6.2 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

6.3 Sabic Innovative Plastics

6.4 Solvay

6.5 Ensinger Inc.

6.6 Quadrant Engineering Plastics Product Inc.

6.7 Nytef Plastics Ltd.

6.8 Polymer Dynamix

6.9 RTP Co.

6.10 LTL Color Compounders, Inc.

6.11 Technical Polymers LLC



