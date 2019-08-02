Appointment of Mr. Martin Lavoie as CEO of the Agri-Food Export Group

/EIN News/ -- SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The President of the board of the Agri-Food Export Group Quebec-Canada, Mr. Bill Sheehan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Lavoie as Chief Executive Officer of the association. Mr. Lavoie succeeds to Mr. André A. Coutu, who led the Export Group since 2001. This appointment is in line with the retirement of Mr. Coutu, who presided over the destiny of the organization for 18 years.



Involved for over 20 years in the agri-food sector, Martin Lavoie has a great knowledge of the requirements related to the export of food products. A graduate in business administration, industrial relations and human resources management, he has specialized in international trade and regulation over the years, most notably as President and CEO of Canada Pork International, the export promotion agency of the Canadian pork industry since August 2017. In the previous six years, he has been a member of the management teams of two major Canadian meat companies where he held senior positions in developing markets in Asia, Europe and Africa.

"We are delighted to welcome a manager with a strong results-based approach, a great sense of adaptability and a wealth of knowledge of the agri-food industry and of the realities of exporters," declares Bill Sheehan.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Export Group, an association that has positioned itself as a key player in the agri-food industry. The challenge will certainly be most stimulating and I am happy to be able to put my experience of the last decades at the service of Quebec’s agri-food exporters," says Martin Lavoie.

The Board of Directors also wishes to emphasize the importance of the contribution of Mr. André A. Coutu who led the association with passion and commitment for nearly two decades. During his term, the Export Group has implemented many services adapted to the real needs of exporters and has become the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Mr. Coutu also made a significant contribution to SIAL CANADA, which internationally propelled Canadian know-how.

About the Agri-Food Export Group Quebec-Canada

With more than 450 members, the Agri-Food Export Group Quebec-Canada is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to international markets for agri-food exporters. The Export Group is also the instigator of the Alizés Awards and the Alizés Evening, held on the sidelines of SIAL Canada. A privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential connection between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.



Informations :

Francine Lapointe

Vice-President, Operations and Corporate Affairs

Agri-Food Export Group Québec-Canada

450 649-6266, poste 213 | francinelapointe@groupexport.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ef051f0-6793-4e1b-bfc5-55738c36f074

Martin Lavoie newly appointed CEO of the Agri-Food Export Group



