Outlook on the Global Automotive Active Safety System Market to 2024: Projecting a CAGR of Approx 9%

The global automotive active safety system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive active safety system market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The growing vehicle fleet and the consequent rise in the focus on vehicle safety are the key factors driving the demand for automotive active safety systems.



As a rise in the number of vehicles leads to an increase in the risk of road fatalities, the governing authorities in both the developed and developing regions are introducing stringent regulations for enhancing road safety. In line with this, automotive manufacturers are launching safety features in cars and are also investing in R&D activities to incorporate the latest technologies in these systems.



Moreover, the growing demand for autonomous vehicles is further driving the market as active safety systems form a crucial component in these vehicles.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Active Safety System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Offering

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System

6.2 Lane Departure Warning

6.3 Adaptive Cruise Control

6.4 Night Vision System

6.5 Driver Monitoring

6.6 Anti-Lock Braking System

6.7 Blind Spot Detection

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

8.1 Diesel Vehicles

8.2 Petrol Vehicles

8.3 Electric Vehicles

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Offering

9.1 Hardware

9.2 Software



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bosch

15.3.2 Continental

15.3.3 Delphi Technologies

15.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen

15.3.5 Autoliv

15.3.6 Hyundai Mobis

15.3.7 Valeo

15.3.8 DENSO

15.3.9 Magna International

15.3.10 FLIR Systems

15.3.11 Infineon Technologies

15.3.12 Ficosa International S.A.

15.3.13 Groupe PSA

15.3.14 Borg Warner Inc.

15.3.15 CAx Software



