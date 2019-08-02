Sales of Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Set to Propel as Demand for Grippers Broaden, details Fact.MR Study

Material handling segment is estimated to account for over 34% value share in 2028, emerging as the most-profitable process line.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has recently published a fresh report titled “ Robotic End of Arm Tools Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”, to its broad online database which exhaustively discusses the development expected across the robotics end arm tools (EOAT) market. Presently, robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) are being heavily deployed for providing specific functionalities to robots and further accommodating multiple processes. This study functions as a resourceful data source for readers who wish to receive in-depth knowledge about imperative market factors like opportunity analysis, end user analysis, growth drivers, impact analysis, market challenges and a lot more.

According to this Fact.MR report, global sales of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) are estimated to surpass US$ 2,000 Mn in 2019, from a previous mark of US$ 1, 900.3 Mn in 2018. This prominent rise in sales can be accredited to the swelling demand of industrial ecosystems for high productivity through industrial robotics. This is a comprehensive approach which has been presented to analyze growth across the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market during the slated assessment period of 2018 to 2028. The primary research stays grounded to constructive discussions with industry personnel along with data gather from prominent stakeholders active in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. On the other hand, the secondary research involves study of authentic documents such as company press releases, investor presentations, magazines & articles, paid databases, and others.

Demand for Grippers Set to Provoke Market Growth

Based on this high-end study, grippers retain their spot as the top-selling robotic end of arm tools (EOAT). The global demand for grippers is estimated to surpass US$ 1,140 Mn in 2019. Furthermore, the demand for different types of grippers like jaw grippers, magnetic grippers, niddle grippers, bellows grippers, and others, fluctuates as per the target application and related specifications. Interestingly, growing demand for grippers majorly attributed to the high significance of ‘pick and place’ applications connected to the automation space.

APEJ to Remain the Largest Market for Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT)

The APEJ region is expected to emerge with lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. This is primarily driven by end-use industries in APEJ which aim to lead the ‘Industry 4.0’ trend. Hence, this is creating unexploited potential for the manufacturers in the target market to secure sizeable profits.

Competitive Landscape

As the report comes to a shutdown, readers can acquire crucial data associated to the competitive scenario prevailing in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. This study carefully mentions the leading players operating in the concerned market, including ABB Ltd., Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., DESTACO, ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG, FIPA Gmbh, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, OnRobot A/S, EMI Corporation, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR - Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH and others. The report highlights strategic collaborations and product launches managed by these players, together with their participation in exhibitions and conferences for demonstrating new product launches.

