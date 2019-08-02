There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,602 in the last 365 days.

Liquidia to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA) (“Liquidia”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that second quarter 2019 financial results will be reported on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) and 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 1986563. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia’s website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon the Company’s proprietary PRINT® particle engineering platform. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (INSPIRE) of LIQ861, a formulation of treprostinil for delivery via a dry powder inhaler, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Additionally, the Company has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials for LIQ865, a sustained release formulation of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, for the treatment of local post-operative pain through a single injection. For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy
919.328.4350
IR@liquidia.com

Media:
Christy Curran
Sam Brown Inc.
615.414.8668
media@liquidia.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.