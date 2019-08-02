Melia Hotels International’s Vice President of The Americas Steps Down After 30 Years, Seasoned Hotelier is Appointed

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvaro Tejeda Schroeder, Vice President for The Americas for Melia Hotels International (MHI) has stepped down from his role with the Spanish hotel company.

Alvaro’s career with Melia Hotels International has spanned almost 30 years in seven different countries and most notably included the roles of Area Vice President for EMEA, as well as his current role, where he was responsible for overseeing all MHI operations in The Americas and Caribbean for the past 10 years.

“We greatly appreciate Alvaro’s commitment and invaluable contribution to Melia Hotels International over the past three decades,” said Andre Gerondeau, COO of Melia Hotels International. “We wish him all of the success in his new professional venture.”

Alvaro Tejeda Schroeder added, “It has been a very rewarding thirty years with Melia Hotels International and I would like to thank Chairman Mr. Gabriel Escarrer, Melia Hotels International team that worked with me along all these years and specifically my regional team. MHI was not only a job but also a true passion, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this iconic, Spanish hotel brand.” A true veteran in the hotelier world, Alvaro’s next venture is launch and lead a boutique consultancy firm to help investors and hoteliers wishing to step into or accelerate their growth in the hotel business across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Philippe Cassis, a well-known hotelier with an exceptional reputation within the industry, has been appointed Regional Vice President for The Americas, effective August 20, 2019. His experience includes several Regional SVP roles with Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Sun Resorts and more recently COO of Belmond.

The company is confident that Philippe, along with the regional executive team, will significantly contribute to the continued strength, growth and consolidation of its strategy in the Americas region.





About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International is one of the largest hotel companies worldwide, as well as the absolute leader within the Spanish market, with more than 380 hotels (current portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries and four continents, operated under the brands: Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham. The strategic focus on international growth has allowed Meliá Hotels International to be the first Spanish hotel company with presence in key markets such as China, the Arabian Gulf or the US, as well as maintaining its leadership in traditional markets such as Europe, Latin America or the Caribbean. Its high degree of globalisation, a diversified business model, the consistent growth plan supported by strategic alliances with major investors and its commitment to responsible tourism are the major strengths of Meliá Hotels International, being the Spanish Hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking) and one of the most attractive to work worldwide. Meliá Hotels International is included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index. Follow Meliá Hotels International on Twitter @MeliaHotelsInt and Facebook meliahotelsinternational. www.melia.com.

Attachment

Victoria Ioas DKC News 7865189290 victoria_ioas@dkcnews.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.