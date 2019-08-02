Image Protect Announces the Official Launch of the Fotofy Digital Image Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Company’s revolutionary new digital image marketplace and in-image advertising platform, Fotofy.com (“Fotofy").



This is a one of a kind website in the Photo Image Space to offer revenue to Users, allow Free Image sharing, and creates a Superior Revenue model for Content creators, not to mention substantial revenue to the Company.

Fotofy is now live as of today as an online library of high-quality freely accessible images for use and sharing, as well as a branding and in-image advertising platform for digital image rightsholders.

Check it out at www.fotofy.com

Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect, commented, “We started this adventure last year when we realized there was a much better way to handle both digital image intellectual property rights and high-quality online image use and Photo sharing. Fotofy is that solution. It is a Photo-Sharing Platform that optimizes the experience for both image rightsholders and image consumers, and provides Image Protect with a superior business model through the network footprint thereby created, and the in-image advertising potential that lies within it.”

Fotofy is already home to such renowned photographers and content creators as www.IdrisErba.com and www.Stevenlakephotograpghy.com and web influencers are slated to come onboard in the coming weeks, further developing their online brands through the Fotofy Platform.

Fotofy grew out of the Company’s solution with the legacy approach to fighting copyright infringement for photographs on the Internet. What followed was a bold pivot: rather than tracking improper instances of sharing or using online images and attempting to extract damages, why not create a Platform that empowers both the image creators and publishers alike, while offering a new revenue model for all parties, thusly creating a win-win for all parties.

“Once we understood the enormous advantage of turning this problem upside down, we created the Fotofy technology to allow for the free sharing of beautiful images, which then offers a royalty payout through our In-Image ad revenue model, continued Mr. Goldman. “And the result is the perfect interface for users and creators that you see at Fotofy.com.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



