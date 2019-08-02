NEW AGE ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, COLORADO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural products company, today announced that it will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's second quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ending June 30, 2019.



Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-221-1749

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9924

Conference ID: 4882446

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at https://newagebev.com/en-us .

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 15, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 4882446

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages which includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, and as well as having the licensing and distribution rights to worldwide known brands such as Nestea, Volvic, Evian and Illy Ready-to-Drink Coffee and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillon-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, and one of the largest healthy beverage companies. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com , www.newagebev.us , www.morinda.com , www.bwrgroup.com , www.mybucha.com , www.xingtea.com , www.drinkmarley.com , www.nhancedcbd.com , and www.cocolibre.com .

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure



This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Media:

Desiree Rosa, MULTIPLY

Tel: 1-646-499-3306

NewAgeBev@wearemultip.ly

Investor Relations Counsel:

Cody Slach, Gateway Investor Relations

Tel: 1-949-574-3860

NBEV@GatewayIR.com

New Age Beverages Corporation:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

GGould@NewAgeBev.com

Attachment

New Age Beverages Corporation World's 5th largest water charity - WATERisLIFE



