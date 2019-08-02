Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 2U Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) on behalf of 2U investors. Our investigation concerns whether 2U has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter of 2019. 2U's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher "Chip" Paucek noted that 2U was working toward a "defined path to profitability by tempering short-term growth projections and leveraging our scale to drive greater operational efficiencies across the business."

Following this report, analysts downgraded 2U and some noted that the company's model was "breaking."

On this news, 2U's common stock fell $23.70 per share, or 64.93%, to close at $12.80 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 2U shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into 2U, please go to https://bespc.com/TWOU . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.