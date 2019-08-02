North America Pump Rental Market Review 2018-2019 & Outlook to 2025 with Profiles on United Rentals, Godwin, Sunbelt Rentals, and Rain for Rent

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 North American Pump Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the pump rental market in North America (United States and Canada). The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, and the competitive supplier landscape.

The North American Pump Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of local, regional, and national market participants trying to gain market share and maintain a foothold in the market.

The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by growing urbanization, an increase in long-term construction activities, and upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Pump Rental Market along with a competitive assessment for the year 2018.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the North American Pump Rental Market. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2025.

This study captures the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2018-2025)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Companies Featured



Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Rain for Rent

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Xylem Inc. (Godwin)

Thompson Pump

Key Topics Covered



I. Scope of Research

II. Methodology

III. Market Definitions & Segmentation

IV. Executive Summary

V. Market Drivers

a) Urbanization Growth

b )Construction Activity

c) Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Upgrades

d) Continue Shift from Ownership to Rental

VI. Market Restraints

a) Oil & Gas Prices Volatility

b) Environmental Concerns About Hydraulic Fracturing

c) Other Environmental Regulations

d) High Competition

VII. Industry Challenges

VIII. Competitive Factors

IX. Market Trends

a) Smart Pumps

b) Equipment Efficiency

c) Market Consolidation

X. North American Market Data

a) Regional Analysis

b) Revenues Forecast

c) United States

d) Canada

e) Revenue Share by Segment

f) Cost Analysis

g) Market Participants

h) Market Share by Revenues

XI. Companies Profiled

a) United Rentals

b) Godwin

c) Sunbelt Rentals

d) Rain for Rent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yyd2a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.