Ambassador hails Angolan for his election ahead of Hygiene Institute of Lisbon

Lisbon, ANGOLA, August 2 - The extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Angola to Portugal, Carlos Alberto Fonseca, received on Wednesday in audience, the Angolan doctor Filomeno Fortes, who was recently elected by unanimity chairperson of the Hygiene Institute and Tropical Medicine of Lisbon (IHMT). ,

On the occasion, the Angolan doctor spoke of few aspects linked to his academic trajectory up to the moment he took up this important position, underlining his intention to continue supporting projects in Angola, mainly those linked to the graduation and doctorate of students on tropical diseases.

Doctor Filomeno Fortes, who is internationally deemed one of the world’s greatest specialists on tropical diseases, has already occupied various positions in Angola, having also been appointed Secretary General of the International Federation for Tropical Diseases in 2016.

The Angolan specialist was unanimously elected chairperson of the Hygiene and Tropical Medicine of Lisbon after surpassing several experts on tropical diseases from various continents in an international contest.

Filomeno Fortes becomes the first foreigner to take four-year term ahead of the institution, whose inauguration dates from 1902, its actions are directed to the study and treatment of tropical diseases, a fact that brings up the importance of the work Angola has developed in terms of medical sciences sector.

To recall that IHMT coordinates all the health programmes of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), whose rotative chair Angola is to take up in 2020.

