Global Running Gear Market Projections to 2024: Analysis on Footwear, Apparel, Accessories, and Fitness Trackers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Running Gear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global running gear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global running gear market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Insights



A significant increase in the number of health-conscious consumers owing to the rising awareness about the advantages of exercising and physical fitness is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth.



The widespread acceptance that running is one of the most effective forms of exercises has immensely contributed to the popularity of comfortable running gear products.



Moreover, consumers are increasingly becoming inclined toward using advanced technologies owing to the rise in disposable income levels. This has lead to product premiumization and rapid inclusion of these products into consumers' daily fitness activities such as jogging.



Additionally, manufacturers are also incorporating fashionable designs and high-quality fabrics in running apparel to attract new consumers.



Moreover, the rising global trend of running marathons and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers across social media platforms are also contributing to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Running Gear Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Gender

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Running Footwear

6.2 Running Apparel

6.3 Running Accessories

6.4 Fitness Trackers



7 Market Breakup by Gender

7.1 Male

7.2 Female

7.3 Unisex



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Specialty and Sports Shops

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.3 Department and Discount Stores

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adidas AG

14.3.2 ASICS

14.3.3 New Balance

14.3.4 Nike

14.3.5 Skechers USA, Inc.

14.3.6 Amer Sports

14.3.7 British Knights

14.3.8 Columbia Sportswear Company

14.3.9 Fitbit

14.3.10 Garmin

14.3.11 Kering (Puma)

14.3.12 Newton Running

14.3.13 The Rockport Group

14.3.14 Under Armour

14.3.15 VF Corporation

14.3.16 Wolverine World Wide



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ek6n16

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.