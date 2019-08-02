Worldwide Gas Turbine Markets to 2024 - Manufacturers Investing Heavily in R&D to Develop Cost-Effective Options for Electricity Generation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Turbine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global gas turbine market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Growing electricity demand is one of the key factors driving the market growth. With increasing population and robust growth in the industrial sector, the need for uninterrupted power supply is expeditiously rising. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to develop turbines which offer the flexibility of fuel usage, operate at elevated temperatures and eliminate turbine failures.



Also, there is a noticeable shift from conventionally used electricity generation technologies to gas-fired technologies owing to their energy-efficiency. Moreover, manufacturers are also investing heavily in R&D to develop cost-effective options for electricity generation.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gas Turbine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Design Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

6.2 Open Cycle Gas Turbine



7 Market Breakup by Design Type

7.1 Heavy Duty (Frame) Type

7.2 Aeroderivative Type



8 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity

8.1 Above 300 MW

8.2 120-300 MW

8.3 40-120 MW

8.4 Less Than 40 MW



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Power Generation

9.2 Mobility

9.3 Oil and Gas

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

15.3.2 Siemens

15.3.3 GE

15.3.4 MHPS

15.3.5 Ansaldo

15.3.6 Harbin Electric

15.3.7 OPRA

15.3.8 MAN Diesel

15.3.9 Solar Turbines

15.3.10 Vericor Power

15.3.11 BHEL

15.3.12 Centrax

15.3.13 Zorya

15.3.14 Caterpillar

15.3.15 General Electric

15.3.16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



