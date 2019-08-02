Overview of Nokia Networks' Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit, 2019 - System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical Analysis, High Level PCB Analysis, Component Diagrams
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only TDD LTE technology and is primarily an indoor unit.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM
- Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10
CHAPTER 2: FSIH MECHANICAL ANALYSIS
- Mechanical Analysis
2.1 Flexi 2.5U Chassis/Casing
2.2 FSIH Core Module
2.3 FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly
2.4 FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly
CHAPTER 3: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR CONTROL + TRANSPORT BOARD
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport
- Area C Component Analysis
CHAPTER 4: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR BASEBAND SIGNAL PROCESSING BOARD
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Signal Processing
- Area C Component Analysis
TABLES
Table 1: FSIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
Table 2: FSIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
Table 3: FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Bill of Materials
Table 4: FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials
Table 5: FBIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
Table 6: FBIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
Table 7: FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Bill of Materials
Table 8: FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials
EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: Flexi Multiradio 10 FSIH Site Solution Example
Exhibit 2: Nokia FSIH with 2xFBIH Capacity Expansion Module Units
Exhibit 3: FSIH Basic System Configuration
Exhibit 4: Nokia FSIH System Block Diagram
Exhibit 5: Nokia FBIH Core System Block Diagram
Exhibit 6: FSIH Core System Components
Exhibit 7: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Front
Exhibit 8: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Closed)
Exhibit 9: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Opened)
Exhibit 10: FSIH Casing Fan Unit
Exhibit 11: FSIH Casing Backplane PCB Top (L) and Bottom (R)
Exhibit 12: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Top
Exhibit 13: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Bottom
Exhibit 14: FSIH Core Interface Port Identification
Exhibit 15: FSIH Sub Module Unit, Top View
Exhibit 16: FSIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View
Exhibit 17: FBIH Sub Module Unit, Top View
Exhibit 18: FBIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View
Exhibit 19: FSIH Core Module Integration with Sub Modules
Exhibit 20: FSIH Heat Sink Assembly Label
Exhibit 21: FSIH Heat Sink Details
Exhibit 22: FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View
Exhibit 23: FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View
Exhibit 24: FBIH Heat Sink Assembly Label
Exhibit 25: FBIH Heat Sink Details
Exhibit 26: FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View
Exhibit 27: FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View
Exhibit 28: FSIH PCB Assembly Label
Exhibit 29: FSIH PCB Part Number Markings
Exhibit 30: FSIH PCB Top View
Exhibit 31: FSIH PCB Bottom View
Exhibit 32: FSIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram
Exhibit 33: Component ID 12 Daughter Card
Exhibit 34: FSIH OCXO Shielding External (L) and Detail (R)
Exhibit 35: FSIH OCXO Cover Internal (L) and Shielding Internal (R)
Exhibit 36: FSIH OCXO Sources
Exhibit 37: FSIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram
Exhibit 38: FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Component Diagram
Exhibit 39: FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram
Exhibit 40: FBIH PCB Assembly Label
Exhibit 41: FBIH PCB Part Number Markings
Exhibit 42: FBIH PCB Top View
Exhibit 43: FBIH PCB Bottom View
Exhibit 44: FBIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram
Exhibit 45: FBIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram
Exhibit 46: FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Component Diagram
Exhibit 47: FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram
