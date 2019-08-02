There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,528 in the last 365 days.

Overview of Nokia Networks' Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit, 2019 - System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical Analysis, High Level PCB Analysis, Component Diagrams

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only TDD LTE technology and is primarily an indoor unit.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM

  • Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10

CHAPTER 2: FSIH MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

  • Mechanical Analysis

2.1 Flexi 2.5U Chassis/Casing
2.2 FSIH Core Module
2.3 FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly
2.4 FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly

CHAPTER 3: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR CONTROL + TRANSPORT BOARD

  • Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
  • Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport
  • Area C Component Analysis

CHAPTER 4: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR BASEBAND SIGNAL PROCESSING BOARD

  • Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
  • Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Signal Processing
  • Area C Component Analysis

TABLES
Table 1: FSIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
Table 2: FSIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
Table 3: FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Bill of Materials
Table 4: FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials
Table 5: FBIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
Table 6: FBIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
Table 7: FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Bill of Materials
Table 8: FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials

EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: Flexi Multiradio 10 FSIH Site Solution Example
Exhibit 2: Nokia FSIH with 2xFBIH Capacity Expansion Module Units
Exhibit 3: FSIH Basic System Configuration
Exhibit 4: Nokia FSIH System Block Diagram
Exhibit 5: Nokia FBIH Core System Block Diagram
Exhibit 6: FSIH Core System Components
Exhibit 7: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Front
Exhibit 8: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Closed)
Exhibit 9: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Opened)
Exhibit 10: FSIH Casing Fan Unit
Exhibit 11: FSIH Casing Backplane PCB Top (L) and Bottom (R)
Exhibit 12: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Top
Exhibit 13: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Bottom
Exhibit 14: FSIH Core Interface Port Identification
Exhibit 15: FSIH Sub Module Unit, Top View
Exhibit 16: FSIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View
Exhibit 17: FBIH Sub Module Unit, Top View
Exhibit 18: FBIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View
Exhibit 19: FSIH Core Module Integration with Sub Modules
Exhibit 20: FSIH Heat Sink Assembly Label
Exhibit 21: FSIH Heat Sink Details
Exhibit 22: FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View
Exhibit 23: FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View
Exhibit 24: FBIH Heat Sink Assembly Label
Exhibit 25: FBIH Heat Sink Details
Exhibit 26: FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View
Exhibit 27: FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View
Exhibit 28: FSIH PCB Assembly Label
Exhibit 29: FSIH PCB Part Number Markings
Exhibit 30: FSIH PCB Top View
Exhibit 31: FSIH PCB Bottom View
Exhibit 32: FSIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram
Exhibit 33: Component ID 12 Daughter Card
Exhibit 34: FSIH OCXO Shielding External (L) and Detail (R)
Exhibit 35: FSIH OCXO Cover Internal (L) and Shielding Internal (R)
Exhibit 36: FSIH OCXO Sources
Exhibit 37: FSIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram
Exhibit 38: FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Component Diagram
Exhibit 39: FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram
Exhibit 40: FBIH PCB Assembly Label
Exhibit 41: FBIH PCB Part Number Markings
Exhibit 42: FBIH PCB Top View
Exhibit 43: FBIH PCB Bottom View
Exhibit 44: FBIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram
Exhibit 45: FBIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram
Exhibit 46: FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Component Diagram
Exhibit 47: FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram

