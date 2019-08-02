Overview of Nokia Networks' Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit, 2019 - System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical Analysis, High Level PCB Analysis, Component Diagrams

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 TDD LTE FSIH Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only TDD LTE technology and is primarily an indoor unit.



Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis Heat Sink

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.) Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors) Complete Part Number/Marking Component Manufacturer Identification Function Component Description Package Type



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM

Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10

CHAPTER 2: FSIH MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Mechanical Analysis

2.1 Flexi 2.5U Chassis/Casing

2.2 FSIH Core Module

2.3 FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly

2.4 FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly

CHAPTER 3: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR CONTROL + TRANSPORT BOARD

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport

Area C Component Analysis

CHAPTER 4: FLEXI SYSTEM INDOOR BASEBAND SIGNAL PROCESSING BOARD

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Signal Processing

Area C Component Analysis

TABLES

Table 1: FSIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials

Table 2: FSIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials

Table 3: FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Bill of Materials

Table 4: FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials

Table 5: FBIH PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials

Table 6: FBIH PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials

Table 7: FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Bill of Materials

Table 8: FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials



EXHIBITS

Exhibit 1: Flexi Multiradio 10 FSIH Site Solution Example

Exhibit 2: Nokia FSIH with 2xFBIH Capacity Expansion Module Units

Exhibit 3: FSIH Basic System Configuration

Exhibit 4: Nokia FSIH System Block Diagram

Exhibit 5: Nokia FBIH Core System Block Diagram

Exhibit 6: FSIH Core System Components

Exhibit 7: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Front

Exhibit 8: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Closed)

Exhibit 9: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Back (Opened)

Exhibit 10: FSIH Casing Fan Unit

Exhibit 11: FSIH Casing Backplane PCB Top (L) and Bottom (R)

Exhibit 12: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Top

Exhibit 13: Flexi 2.5U Casing, Bottom

Exhibit 14: FSIH Core Interface Port Identification

Exhibit 15: FSIH Sub Module Unit, Top View

Exhibit 16: FSIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View

Exhibit 17: FBIH Sub Module Unit, Top View

Exhibit 18: FBIH Sub Module Unit, Bottom View

Exhibit 19: FSIH Core Module Integration with Sub Modules

Exhibit 20: FSIH Heat Sink Assembly Label

Exhibit 21: FSIH Heat Sink Details

Exhibit 22: FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View

Exhibit 23: FSIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View

Exhibit 24: FBIH Heat Sink Assembly Label

Exhibit 25: FBIH Heat Sink Details

Exhibit 26: FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, External View

Exhibit 27: FBIH Core Heat Sink Assembly, Internal View

Exhibit 28: FSIH PCB Assembly Label

Exhibit 29: FSIH PCB Part Number Markings

Exhibit 30: FSIH PCB Top View

Exhibit 31: FSIH PCB Bottom View

Exhibit 32: FSIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram

Exhibit 33: Component ID 12 Daughter Card

Exhibit 34: FSIH OCXO Shielding External (L) and Detail (R)

Exhibit 35: FSIH OCXO Cover Internal (L) and Shielding Internal (R)

Exhibit 36: FSIH OCXO Sources

Exhibit 37: FSIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram

Exhibit 38: FSIH PCB Top Area B Passive Component Diagram

Exhibit 39: FSIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram

Exhibit 40: FBIH PCB Assembly Label

Exhibit 41: FBIH PCB Part Number Markings

Exhibit 42: FBIH PCB Top View

Exhibit 43: FBIH PCB Bottom View

Exhibit 44: FBIH PCB Top Area A Component Diagram

Exhibit 45: FBIH PCB Top Area B Component Diagram

Exhibit 46: FBIH PCB Top Area B Passives Component Diagram

Exhibit 47: FBIH PCB Bottom Area C Component Diagram

