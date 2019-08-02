TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5625 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2019.



By order of the Board

Andrea Wood

Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

August 1, 2019

Contact: Investor Relations

1-800-667-4871

ir@telus.com



