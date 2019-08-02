DAS Health Announces Fifth Acquisition in 12 Months

Industry leader acquires health IT and medical billing conglomerate

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAMPA, Fla. – DAS Health, an industry leader in health IT and management, announced today it completed the acquisition of a Milwaukee-based healthcare solutions conglomerate, including WRT Specialties, Inc., Easy PC Solutions, LLC, EasyMed Billing, LLC and Houston-based Systech Solutions. This follows DAS’ acquisition of Houston-based Altex Business Solutions earlier this year, and three Chicago-based companies at the end of 2018.

DAS Health now actively serves nearly 1,500 clients, 3,000 clinicians and 15,000 total healthcare professionals nationwide. With offices in Tampa, FL, Las Vegas, NV, and Aurora, IL, as well as having a significant presence in Texas and North Carolina, DAS Health serves clients throughout nearly all 50 states, and is the largest eMDs reseller in the country. The recent acquisitions expand their presence predominantly in the Midwestern and Texas regions and continue their nationally recognized growth.

“The success of our growth strategy has allowed us to be more accessible to our clients than ever before” stated David Schlaifer, DAS Health President and CEO. “This brings us to 13 total acquisitions, nine of which took place within the past two years. With each acquisition, we’re able to continue to refine our acquisition integration process, expand into new regions, diversify our product portfolio, and add exceptional new members to our team. This ultimately allows us to better serve our clients, helping them to achieve more desirable patient outcomes.”

“In today’s increasingly complex Health IT world, DAS Health provided a natural next step in the progression of providing the best care and services for our many physician clients” explained Daryl Wessel, CEO of the WRT healthcare conglomerate; “they will be extremely well served going forward.”

WRT clients will now have a substantially improved value proposition, as DAS Health’s award-winning offerings are robust, including practice management and EHR software sales, support and hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), managed IT services, security risk assessments (SRA), MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care management, and other value-based care solutions.

About DAS Health`

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas and the Chicago metro area, DAS delivers superior health IT, RCM medical billing, value-based care and practice management solutions for nearly 1,500 clients, 3,000 clinicians and 15,000 healthcare professionals, caring for over 10 million patients nationwide. It includes representation and support of various EHR platforms, including Aprima®, e-MDs, Lytec, Medisoft, Practice Partner, and NextGen® Office, and providing RCM, Managed IT, System Interfaces and numerous other services in conjunction with AdvancedMD®, Allscripts®, eClinicalWorks™, GreenwayHealth™, and many others. DAS was recognized in 2018 for the 7th year in a row as a top healthcare company on the Inc. 500|5000 list. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.

Aprima® is a registered trademark of Aprima Medical Software, Inc., an eMDs Company; eMDs, eMDs Plus, Lytec, Practice Partner and Medisoft are trademarks of eMDs, Inc. NextGen® Office is a registered trademark of QSI Management, LLC. AdvancedMD® is a registered trademark of AdvancedMD, Inc. Allscripts® is a registered trademark of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. eClinicalWorks™ is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. GreenwayHealth™ is a trademark of Greenway Health, LLC.

Media Contact Dionne Vertreese | Marketing Coordinator Dionne.Vertreese@DAShealth.com| 813-774-9800 x 410



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.