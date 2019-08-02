Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Review 2014-2018 & Projections 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Therapeutic Area, End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Compounding Pharmacies Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Mexico) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Valued at approximately USD 9,689.56 million in the year 2018, the global compounding pharmacies market is being influenced by several key factors such as rising share of elderly individuals, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare as well as rising trend of adopting personalized medicines.



Furthermore, increasing population growth rate with significant share of people suffering from a slew of diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular disorders, hormonal imbalances, etc., have been propelling the demand for customized pharmaceutical products that can be most effective to their individual health conditions.



Furthermore, the one-size-fits-all characteristic of majority of mass produced drugs means that several patients' requirements are not met. In such circumstances, the patients often rely on the services provided by the compounding pharmacies.



Above and beyond, patients utilizing personalized compounded medications often experience fewer side effects than those treated with generic medications. Within the different therapeutic areas of compounded pharmaceutical products, hormone replacement therapy and pain management remained the chief money-spinning segments.



On the basis of end user, the global compounding pharmacies market is dominated by adults encompassing the age group of 19 to 64 years.



Scope of the Report



Global Compounding Pharmacies Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type - Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables, Others

Analysis by Therapeutic Area - Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others

Analysis by End User - Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric, Veterinary

Market Attractiveness of Compounding Pharmacies Market By Product, Therapeutic Area, By End-User

Regional Compounding Pharmacies Market- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type - Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables, Others

Analysis by Therapeutic Area - Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others

Analysis by End User - Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric, Veterinary

Regional Market Attractiveness of Compounding Pharmacies Market By Country

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, India China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Compounding Pharmacies Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Compounding Pharmacies Market Outlook



5. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Product Type:

6.1.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Product Type, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.1.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Product Type, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.1.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Oral Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Oral Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.5 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Topical Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.6 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Topical Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.7 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Ophthalmic Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.8 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Ophthalmic Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.9 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Injectable Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.10 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Injectable Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.11 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Preparations, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.12 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Preparations, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.13 Market Opportunity of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By Product Type

6.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Area

6.2.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Therapeutic Area, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.2.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Therapeutic Area, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.2.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Hormone Replacement Application, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.4 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Hormone Replacement Application, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.5 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pain Management Application, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.6 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pain Management Application, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.7 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Dermatology Application, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.8 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Dermatology Application, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.9 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Therapeutic Areas, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.10 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Other Therapeutic Areas, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.10 Market Opportunity of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By Therapeutic Area

6.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By End User

6.3.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.3.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.3.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Adult End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.4 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Adult End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.5 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pediatric End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.6 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pediatric End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.7 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Geriatric End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.8 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Geriatric End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.9 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Veterinary End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.10 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Veterinary End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.11 Market Opportunity of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By End User



7. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.2 North America Compounding Pharmacies Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Compounding Pharmacies Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.4 Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market: Country Analysis (Germany and U.K)

7.6 APAC Compounding Pharmacies Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Compounding Pharmacies Market: Country Analysis (India, China and Japan)

7.8 ROW Compounding Pharmacies Market: Growth and Forecast

7.9 ROW Compounding Pharmacies Market: Country Analysis (Brazil and Mexico)



8. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Drivers

8.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Restraints



9. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Trends



10. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Company Share Analysis

10.3 Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players



11. Porter Five Force Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Fagron

14.2 PharMEDium

14.3 Doughtery's Pharmacy

14.4 ITC Compounding Pharmacy

14.5 Fresenius Kabi

14.6 Clinigen Group

14.7 Absolute Pharmacy

14.8 McGuff Compounding Pharmacies Services Inc.

14.9 Pentec Health

14.10 Harrow Health Inc.



