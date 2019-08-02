Global $2.39Bn Flow Chemistry Market Outlook, 2025 with Value Chain Analysis & Technology Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Reactor (CSTR, PFR, Microreactor), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Petrochemicals), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flow chemistry market is expected to reach a market size of USD 2.39 billion by 2025.



Increasing focus towards cost effectiveness, safety, and environmental regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the demand over the forecast period.



The flow chemistry involves a continuous flow of chemical processes in order to develop intermediate chemicals that are complex to achieve through the batch manufacturing process. High control over factors such as reaction time, temperature, flow, pumped volumes, and pressure allows increased safety levels in the process.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Petrochemicals accounted for a significant market share and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 9%, in terms of revenue on account of highly favorable conditions for the ethylene and polyethylene manufacturers in North America

Pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of high flexibility in choice of the solvents as well as temperature & pressure conditions, thereby resulting in high purity product

Continuous stirred tank reactor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2015 to 2025 on account of its high penetration in industrial processing

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of over 11% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rapidly growing investment in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing in China and India

The flow chemistry industry in Central & South America is majorly driven by rapid urbanization and rising demand for generic drugs

In February 2016, Chemtrix appointed Central Scientific Commerce as its distributor in Japan in order to facilitate direct reactor sales and customer support to the R&D and production communities in the economy

In November 2015, Biotage AB opened a demonstration & application lab in Sweden which facilitated further research across all the product lines of the company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Flow Chemistry Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.1.1 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.2 Value Chain Analysis - Flow Chemistry Market

3.3 Technology Outlook

3.3.1 Gas based flow chemistry

3.3.2 Photochemistry based flow chemistry

3.3.3 Microwave irradiation based flow chemistry

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Low operating cost as compared to batch processes

3.5.1.2 Green and sustainable technology

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 High R&D and reactor cost

3.6 Flow Chemistry Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Flow Chemistry Market: Reactor Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Flow chemistry market: Raw material movement analysis

4.2 Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR)

4.3 Plug Flow Reactor (PFR)

4.4 Microreactor

4.5 Microwave Systems

4.6 Other reactors



Chapter 5 Flow Chemistry Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Flow chemistry market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Chemicals

5.4 Academia & Research

5.5 Petrochemicals

5.6 Other Applications



Chapter 6 Flow Chemistry: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Reactor Type And Application

6.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

6.2 North America Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

6.3 Europe Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

6.4 Asia Pacific Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

6.5 Central & South America Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

6.6 Middle East & Africa Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.2 Key Reactor Suppliers

7.3 Competitive Environment

7.4 Company Market Positioning

7.5 Strategy Framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Am Technology

8.2 CEM Corporation

8.3 Milestone S.r.l.

8.4 Biotage AB

8.5 Syrris Ltd.

8.6 Vapourtec Ltd.

8.7 ThalesNano Inc.

8.8 Hel Group

8.9 Uniqsis Ltd.

8.10 Chemtrix B.V.

8.11 Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

8.12 Future Chemistry Holding B.V.

8.13 Corning Incorporated

8.14 Parr Instrument Company

8.15 Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd.

8.16 Lonza

8.17 PDC Machines Inc.

8.18 Little thing factory GmbH

8.19 C-Tech Innovation

8.20 Saida FDS Inc.



