Worldwide Smart Label Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024: Emergence of Big Data & Internet of Things Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Label Market Review by Technology, Application, Region, and Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the Smart Label Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Smart Label market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Label market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



The technological segment of Smart Label has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making coupled with emergence of big data and internet of things has led to increasing retail transactions backed by rising e-commerce market.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smart Label market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include strong consumption pattern with ease in the identification of products reducing the review timing coupled with greater adoption of smart labels by online giants to keep a track on supply chain analysis is likely to drive the regional market.



Scope of the Report



Global Smart Label Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Smart Label Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Electronic Article Surveillance and Electronic Shelf Labelling)

By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics and Others)

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Smart Label Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Electronic Article Surveillance and Electronic Shelf Labelling)

By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics and Others)

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, India, China, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Smart Label Market - Size and Growth

By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Electronic Article Surveillance and Electronic Shelf Labelling)

By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics and Others)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Smart Label: Market Outlook



5. Global Smart Label: Product Outlook



6. Global Smart Label Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Smart Label Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Consumer Income and Spending

6.1.2 Emergence of Big Data and Internet of Things

6.1.3 Burgeoning E-commerce market

6.2 Global Smart Label Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Costs of Smart Labels

6.2.2 Accurate Indoor Positioning and Scalability

6.3 Global Smart Label Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing awareness among consumers owing to the transparency of products

6.3.2 Growing demand for Smart labels in Logistics and Supply-Chain industry

6.3.3 Increasing penetration of Near Field Communication System (NFC)

6.4 Global Smart Label Market: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Product Benchmarking

6.4.2 Key developments in smart label market

6.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis



7. Global Smart Label Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Smart Label Market: By Value, Historical Period (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

7.2 Global Smart Label Market: By Value, By Forecast Period 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.3 Global Smart Label Market - Segmental Analysis: By Technology: By Value, 2014-2024

7.3.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Global Near Field Communication Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.3.4 Global Electronic Shelf Labeling Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.4 Global Smart Label Market - Segmental Analysis; By Application

7.4.1 Global Smart Label Market, By Food and Beverage 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.2 Global Smart Label Market, By Food and Beverage 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.3 Global Smart Label Market, By Healthcare and Pharmaceutical 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.4 Global Smart Label Market, By Healthcare and Pharmaceutical 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.5 Global Smart Label Market, By Automotive 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.6 Global Smart Label Market, By Automotive 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.7 Global Smart Label Market, By Logistics 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.8 Global Smart Label Market, By Logistics 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.9 Global Smart Label Market, By Retail 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.10 Global Smart Label Market, By Retail 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.11 Global Smart Label Market, By Others 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.12 Global Smart Label Market, By Others 2019-2024 (USD Million)



8. Global Smart Label Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Global Smart Label Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

8.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Label Market - By Region, By Volume



9. North America Smart Label Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Smart Label Market: An Analysis



11. APAC Smart Label Market: An Analysis



12. Rest of the World Smart Label Market: An Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Alien Technology

13.2 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.3 CCL Industries

13.4 Thin Film Electronics ASA

13.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation

13.6 Intermec

13.7 Nedap

13.8 Invengo Information Technology

13.9 Sato Holding's Corporation

13.10 Smartrac



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buhek1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.