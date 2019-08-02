Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market 2019 Global Top players,Share,Trend,Growth Analysis 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market 2019-2025

Integrated drive unit consists of an electric motor, power electronics, and gearbox packed into a single unit for EVs. The global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

One of the major factors driving the market’s growth is that IDU makes EVs more efficient through weight reduction. While designing new models, weight reduction has become a crucial factor for automotive OEMs. The growing demand for efficient and high-performance vehicles has made weight an important parameter, as reduction in weight improves the performance of the vehicle significantly. Manufacturers are constantly looking for weight reduction in EVs to enhance mile range.

EVs include electric powertrains for propulsion, which includes components such as electric motor, inverter, and transmission. Conventional electric powertrain connects these components that lead to a heavier powertrain. As these components are crucial, suppliers worked to develop the solution that is more viable to EVs. IDU was the outcome of this development. It integrates these components into one unit. IDU makes it possible to reduce the weight of the electric powertrain considerably.

Global Market Outline: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market

The starts with an executive summary, which gives an overview of the market. The executive summary section highlights the key finding of the study. For the scope of report, a comprehensive definition of the market is provided. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. The global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes critical market data that is presented in a table format. In the report, readers will also come across analysis of market dynamics. Such information is crucial for strategy building.

In the report, the global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market has been analyzed through a segmental perspective. The market segmentation allows a deeper understanding of the market hotspots. This section of the report includes a forecast analysis of the all the segments along with historic valuation. A regional and country-level analysis of the market is also available in the report, which covers North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa and the Middle East. The market is analyzed thoroughly in each region, which allows identification of region-specific market trends, impediments, and growth opportunities.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826307-global-hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-integrated-drive-unit

The key players covered in this study

Bosch

BorgWarner

Continental

GKN

Siemens

ZF Friedrichshafen

...

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Latest update on Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electric Motor

Power Electronics

Gearbox

Market segment by Application, split into

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826307-global-hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-integrated-drive-unit

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.