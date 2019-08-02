Collagen Market Set to Reach $6.63Bn by 2025 - Key Players are Koninklijke DSM, Matrix, Connoils, Advanced BioMatrix, and Rousselot

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Bovine, Porcine), By Product (Gelatin, Native, Hydrolyzed), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global collagen market size is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Rapidly growing demand for collagen in end-use applications is one of the key factors stoking market growth. Some of the key end-use industries are healthcare, food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.



With robust growth of the cosmetics industry, the global collagen market is estimated to rake in a healthy share of the revenue pie. Use of the product in skincare and personal care items offers superior anti-aging properties. Thus, burgeoning popularity of anti-aging products is working in favor of the market. In addition, growing health issues among geriatric population associated with muscle pain and aging require use of the product to meet nutritional deficiencies.



Major companies in the domain including Connoils, Gelita, and Rousselot are involved in development of advanced cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products that offer anti-aging, cell repairing, and skin enhancing properties. Furthermore, the product has significant usage in bone grafting, skin grafting, and cell repairing.



In Asia-Pacific, countries such as China and India have witnessed substantial demand for the product in recent years. The development of healthcare industries, primarily in China and India, coupled with rise of medical tourism in these economies is likely to augment the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising technological advancements in economies such as Japan and Australia for product usage in the healthcare industry are anticipated to bode well for the regional market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of volume, the collagen market for healthcare is expected to reach 622.2 kilotons by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In terms of revenue, the food & beverages segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is backed by improving lifestyle conditions and growing affluence of middle-class population in Asian countries, necessitating their application in dietary supplements and functional food products.

Europe held the largest share in the market in 2017. It is estimated to register a considerable growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of confectionery products in the region is likely to boost the demand for gelatin, thereby bolstering the growth of the collagen market over the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the China collagen market is projected to reach 103.7 kilotons by 2025 owing to high demand from industries including food & beverages and healthcare. In addition, rising disposable income of the populace coupled with growing population is poised to positively influence the growth of the market.

The market is highly competitive in nature. Key market participants include Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Matrix; CONNOILS LLC; Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.; and Rousselot B.V.

