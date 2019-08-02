Ferrari NV: H1 2019 RESULTS CONFIRM 2019 GUIDANCE WITH IMPROVED CASH FLOW.
UNVEILING OF FIRST HYBRID SERIES-PRODUCTION SUPERCAR, SF90 STRADALE
- Total shipments of 2,671 units, up +8.4%
- Net revenues of Euro 984 million, up +8.6% or +6.8% at constant currency([1])
- Adj. EBITDA([2]) of Euro 314 million, up +8.7% with an EBITDA margin of 32.0%
- Adj. diluted EPS(2) of Euro 0.96 (+13.9%)
- Industrial free cash flow(2) generation of Euro 139 million, reflecting also the positive cash impact from advances on the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 as well as Patent Box benefit
|For the three months ended
| (In Euro million,
unless otherwise stated)
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2,671
|2,463
|208
|8%
|Shipments (in units)
|5,281
|4,591
|690
|15%
|984
|906
|78
|9%
|Net revenues
|1,924
|1,737
|187
|11%
|314
|291
|23
|8%
|EBITDA(2)
|625
|563
|62
|11%
|314
|290
|24
|9%
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|625
|562
|63
|11%
|32.0%
|31.9%
|+10 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
|32.5%
|32.3%
|+20 bps
|239
|218
|21
|9%
|EBIT
|471
|428
|43
|10%
|239
|217
|22
|10%
|Adjusted EBIT(2)
|471
|427
|44
|10%
|24.3%
|23.9%
|+40 bps
|Adjusted EBIT margin(2)
|24.5%
|24.6%
|(10 bps)
|184
|160
|24
|14%
|Net profit
|364
|309
|55
|18%
|184
|159
|25
|15%
|Adjusted net profit(2)
|364
|308
|56
|18%
|0.97
|0.85
|0.12
|14%
|Basic earnings per share (in Euro)
|1.92
|1.63
|0.29
|18%
|0.96
|0.85
|0.11
|13%
|Diluted earnings per share (in Euro)
|1.91
|1.62
|0.29
|18%
|0.97
|0.84
|0.13
|15%
| Adjusted basic earnings per share
(in Euro)(2)
|1.92
|1.63
|0.29
|18%
|0.96
|0.84
|0.12
|14%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in Euro)(2)
|1.91
|1.62
|0.29
|18%
|
Confirming Guidance approaching the high end of the range on all metrics at currently prevailing exchange rates. Increasing industrial free cash flow target:
|
1 The constant currency presentation eliminates the effects of changes in foreign currency (transaction and translation) and of foreign currency hedges
2 Refer to specific note on non-GAAP financial measures
3 Calculated using the weighted average diluted number of shares for 2018
