Global Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems Market 2025 A Professional Outlook,Business Opportunity Forecast

Aircraft fire detection & protection systems are generally mounted inside an aircraft, close to the engine compartment and fuselage area to immediately detect any occurrence of a fire and take corrective actions to ensure the safety of people on-board, cargo & the aircraft. Aircraft fire detection & protection systems track fire-causing parameters in case of any fire-related emergency, signal the on-board personnel in the aircraft about the imminent danger and take corrective actions such as fire extinguishing, etc.

In an effort to augment air transport safety and minimize fire hazard risks during air transport, aviation regulatory bodies worldwide have been implementing increasingly stringent safety regulations, laws and norms to ensure the installation of improved aircraft fire detection & protection systems by air carriers across the globe. For instance, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aviation regulatory body of the U.S., has been pressing on more stringent requirements regarding aircraft fire detection & protection systems to enhance air transport safety. This is expected to considerably drive the market growth of the aircraft fire detection & protection systems worldwide.

Global Market Outline: Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems Market

However, it should be noted that the aircraft fire detection & protection systems consists of fire detector sensing elements which are positioned in many high movement areas around aircraft engines. Their sensitive location coupled with the delicateness and small size of fire sensing elements heightens the possibility of damage to sensing elements during maintenance procedures. This factor in particular, atleast to some extent, has resulted in slightly reduced number of applications of sensing elements in extremely sensitive areas of the aircraft, especially in low cost air carriers and has been responsible for slowing the market growth rate of aircraft fire detection & protection systems over the next few years.

The global Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. More recently, fire extinguishing halons have been finding increasing applications in aircraft fire detection & protection systems. They are fire extinguishing agents which are discharged into the aircraft environment in the form of vapors. As halons work on the principle of intrusion on chain responses that accelerate the spread of fire, they have been gaining popularity, there has been a considerate increase in their installation number. Halons are expected to add to the growth of the aircraft fire detection & protection systems market in near future.

The key players covered in this study

Gielle Industries

UTC Aerospace Systems

Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers

Meggitt

Ventura Aerospace

Omnigas Systems

Janus Fire Systems

Vulcan Fire Systems

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Latest update on Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems Market

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Detection Loops

Alarm & Warning Systems

Fire Extinguishers

Market segment by Application, split into

Aircraft Cargo Compartment Fire Detection

Power Plant Fire Detection

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Fire Detection

Cabin and Lavatory Fire Protection Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Aircraft Fire Detection & Protection Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

