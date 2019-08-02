Global Modified Starch Market Report 2019: Market Set to Reach $15.35Bn in 2024, Led by Cargill Foods, ADM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, and Roquette

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic), By Material, By Function, By End Use (F&B, Animal Feed, Paper, Textiles), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 15.35 billion by 2024. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.



Rising adoption of convenience food coupled with huge demand from Asia-Pacific are likely to augment market development. Growing consumer consciousness regarding health and nutrition along with high preference for healthy appetite are expected to further driver market expansion. Surging requirement for natural sweeteners in energy drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks will boost penetration of modified starch over the forecast period.



Companies are spending heavily on research and development for manufacturing water-soluble modified starches. This has resulted in dynamic market conditions. In recent times, there has been a significant rise in product innovation to enhance product portfolio, to gain access to markets, and to avail synergetic benefits. As a result, companies focus on increasing their presence across the value chain by integrating and diversifying product portfolios. Companies such as Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, and Roquette Freres are integrating at different levels of value chain.



Technological advancements in India, China, and Brazil to develop innovative products are expected to create new growth opportunities. Strong support from governments to promote natural ingredients will open new business avenues over the next seven years. The global market for modified starch is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of numerous applications including food and beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textile, and other applications such as coatings, adhesives and biodegradable polymers.



Rising application in textile industry is expected to drive the global modified starch market in near future. The product is used as a thickening agent in the paper industry.Increasing uses such as starch graft copolymers, starch esters, starch ethers, and cationic starches, will result in improved penetration in the textile industry. These starches are used in printing and finishing textile applications and have substituted polyvinyl alcohol.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global modified starch market generated USD 8.96 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of value, the food and beverage application dominated with 32.7% market share in 2015.

Cationic starch is expected to be the fastest growing product segment on account of increasing penetration in paper and textile industry.

Several companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Avebe, Roquette Group, and Ingredion Incorporated are investing heavily in research and development.

Key market players include Cargill Foods, ADM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, and Roquette. Strong market presence of Cargill Foods in food and beverage and animal feed is expected help in maintaining its substantial share in future.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Modified starch Market - Industry Summary and Key Buying Criteria, 2013 - 2024



Chapter 3. Modified Starch Industry Outlook

3.1. Modified starch market segmentation

3.2. Modified starch market size and growth prospects, 2013 - 2024

3.3. Modified starch market - Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Raw material outlook

3.5. Technology overview

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. Modified starch market dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Growing demand for convenience food

3.7.1.2. Growing pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. Fluctuation in raw material prices

3.8. Key market opportunities - Prioritized

3.9. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.10. Modified starch competitive landscape, 2015

3.11. Modified starch market PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Modified Starch Market: Product Estimates & Trends Analysis

4.1. Modified starch market share by product, 2015 & 2024

4.2. Starch esters & ethers

4.3. Resistant starch

4.4. Cationic starch

4.5. Pre-gelatinized starch

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Modified Starch Market: Application Estimates & Trends Analysis

5.1. Global modified starch market share by application, 2015 & 2024

5.2. Food & beverage

5.3. Paper

5.4. Pharmaceutical

5.5. Textile

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Modified Starch Market: Regional Estimates & Trends Analysis

6.1. Global modified starch market share by region, 2015 & 2024

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Agrana Beteiligungs AG

7.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.3. Avebe U.A.

7.4. Emsland-Starke GmbH

7.5. Cargill, Incorporated

7.6. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

7.7. Grain Processing Corporation

7.8. Roquette Freres

7.9. Tate & Lyle PLC

7.10. Ingredion Incorporated

7.11. Ulrick & Short Ltd.

7.12. Samyang Genex Corp

7.13. China Essence Group Ltd.

7.14. Beneo-Remy N.V.

7.15. Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd.

7.16. Pt Budi Acid Jaya Tbk

7.17. KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baaz9k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.