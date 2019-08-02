Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Outlook 2019-2025: Increasing Adoption of Interactive Whiteboards in the Corporate Sector Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Whiteboard Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form Factor (Fixed, Portable), By Application (Corporate, Education), By Technology, By Projection Technique (Front, Rear), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive whiteboards market size is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Several government initiatives focused on transforming traditional chalk and blackboard classrooms into digital ones have significantly benefitted the market. Virtual learning and e-learning are some of the major trends currently associated with interactive whiteboards. Moreover, increase in large-scale investment projects for integrating technology into education will propel market growth.



Rising espousal of these whiteboards in the corporate sector, by some small and medium enterprises, and educational institutions with smaller budgets, albeit at a relatively slower rate, is anticipated to further propel market demand over the forecast period.



Interactivity has become a crucial part of teaching and learning in classrooms, the technology has proved its potential with improved outcomes. With the advent of new technologies, the simple chalk and talk method is soon taking over whiteboards with the help of interactive methods of teaching. Technology shift has brought new products to make processes more convenient and to result in better output.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Significant investments in Information and Learning Technology (ILT) infrastructure in colleges, e-learning content development, and national training initiatives have transformed learning and teaching, thereby driving the interactive whiteboards market

In 2016, the corporate usage rate of these whiteboards was low and accounted for just over 18.0% of the overall revenue, however, this sector is anticipated to be a lucrative application segment over the forecast years

The education sector is one of the major application segments in the market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period

Portable whiteboards weigh significantly less than fixed interactive boards and this makes them a better choice among consumers. The segment is likely to register a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period

Europe accounted for the largest market share during 2016, in terms of revenue and is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years. This can be attributed to rising adoption of blended learning in schools and colleges, which has led to increased implementation into their education systems

The interactive whiteboard market is well-diversified and moderately fragmented, owing to the presence of significant number of dominant global as well as regional players offering different solutions for educational and corporate purposes. SMART Technologies was one of the first companies to introduce these whiteboards in the market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Interactive Whiteboards Regional



Chapter 3. Interactive Whiteboards Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 The rising trend of education gamification

3.4.1.2 Popularity of e-learning

3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Growing adoption of substitute technologies such as interactive flat panel displays

3.4.2.2. Insufficient technical skills

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1. Increasing adoption of interactive whiteboards in the corporate sector

3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2016

3.6.1. List of key players in Asia Pacific

3.6.2. Key market trends in the APAC region

3.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. Interactive Whiteboards Market: Technology Outlook

4.1. Interactive Whiteboards Market Share by Technology, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

4.2. Infrared

4.3. Resistive membrane

4.4. Electromagnetic pen

4.5. Capacitive

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Interactive Whiteboards Market: Form Factor Outlook

5.1. Interactive Whiteboards Market Share by Form Factor, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

5.2. Fixed

5.3. Portable



Chapter 6. Interactive Whiteboards Market: Projection Technique Outlook

6.1. Interactive Whiteboards Market Share by projection technique, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

6.2. Front projection

6.3. Rear projection



Chapter 7. Interactive Whiteboards Market: Application Outlook

7.1. Interactive Whiteboards Market Share by Application, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

7.2. Education

7.3. Corporate

7.4. Commercial

7.5. Others



Chapter 8. Interactive Whiteboards Market: Regional Outlook

8.1. Interactive Whiteboards Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. BenQ Corporation

9.2. Boxlight Mimio (Boxlight Corporation)

9.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.4. Computek International

9.5. Guangzhou Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE)

9.6. Egan Teamboard Inc.

9.7. Google Inc.

9.8. Hitachi, Ltd.

9.9. Julong Educational Technology Co., Ltd

9.10. Microsoft Corporation

9.11. MTC Technologies

9.12. Panasonic Corporation

9.13. Promethean Ltd

9.14. Ricoh Company, Ltd.

9.15. SMART Technologies ULC

9.16. Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS



