Global Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook to 2024: Focus on Soy, Almond, and Rice Milk Opportunities

The global dairy alternatives market is expected to reach USD 35.06 billion by 2024.



Rising number of lactose intolerance cases and increasing consumer awareness towards health, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



The global dairy alternatives market has numerous manufacturers, however is dominated by a few players including Blue Diamond Growers, Earth's Own Food, SunOpta, Vitasoy International, and Whitewave Foods Company. New product launch with improved product texture, taste and flavors is the key strategy adopted by these players to maintain their market share.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Food Canning Establishment Registration, and Scheduled Process Regulations, have laid down guidelines which are to be adhered by dairy alternative product manufacturers. The stringent regulations imposed on the manufacturing of dairy alternatives as they are directly consumed by consumers are expected to be a key threat to the industry participants.



Companies in the industry, have integrated their operations across the value chain by indulging in raw material procurement, manufacturing, as well as distribution sectors in order to gain a competitive edge in the industry. The competitive rivalry among the existing players is high which has thus compelled them to invest in R&D activities in order to come with improvised products.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Soy milk product segment is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period, on account high demand for soy milk, especially by the Asian consumers

Plain formulation segment accounted for over 52.7% of the market share in 2016, owing to its increasing preference especially by geriatric population as they are cholesterol free

Food is expected to be the fastest growing application segment on account of rising health awareness among consumers, lactose intolerance cases and the subsequent high demand for non-dairy cheese and yogurt

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 49.7% in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period on account of the presence of high lactose intolerant population, especially in the Southeast Asia

Major players in the industry have adopted production capacity expansion and new product development with additional nutritional values to gain competitive edge and cater to the emerging markets

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Dairy Alternatives Market- Industry summary and key buying criteria, 2013 - 2024



Chapter 3. Dairy Alternatives Industry Outlook

3.1. Dairy alternatives market segmentation

3.2. Dairy alternatives market size and growth prospects, 2013 - 2024

3.3. Dairy alternatives market - Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Raw material outlook

3.5. Technology overview

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. Dairy alternatives market dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Increasing cases of lactose intolerance

3.7.1.2. Rising consumer shift towards vegan diet

3.7.1.3. Health benefits associated with the non-alternative dairy products

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. High cost

3.8. Key market opportunities - Prioritized

3.9. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.10. Dairy alternatives competitive scenario, 2015

3.11. Dairy alternatives market PESTEL analysis, 2015



Chapter 4. Dairy Alternatives Product Outlook

4.1. Global dairy alternatives market share by product, 2015 & 2024

4.2. Soy milk

4.3. Almond milk

4.4. Rice milk

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Dairy Alternatives Formulation Outlook

5.1. Global dairy alternatives market share by formulation, 2015 & 2024

5.2. Plain

5.3. Flavored



Chapter 6. Dairy Alternatives Application Outlook

6.1. Global dairy alternatives market share by application, 2015 & 2024

6.2. Food

6.3. Beverages



Chapter 7. Dairy Alternatives Regional Outlook

7.1. Global dairy alternatives market share by region, 2015 & 2024

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.2. The Whitewave Foods Company

8.3. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

8.4. Daiya Foods Inc.

8.5. Eden Foods Inc.

8.6. Nutriops S.L.

8.7. Earth's Own Food Company

8.8. SunOpta Inc.

8.9. Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

8.10. OATLY AB

8.11. Blue Diamond Growers

8.12. CP Kelco

8.13. Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

8.14. Organic Valley Family of Farms

8.15. Living Harvest Foods Inc.



