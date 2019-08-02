General Communication: To members of the Advisory Committee of the (Peace, Security and Cooperation) PSC-Framework, (International Conference of the Great Lakes Region) ICGLR Fora and non-governmental organizations

The Office of the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, wishes to bring your attention to the following: The African Union and the United Nations Office to the African Union have launched a joint initiative to publish a commemorative book to mark the 20th Anniversary of Resolution 1325 (2000). The book will highlight the contribution of 20 women in mediation and peace processes in Africa and will be a platform for them to tell their stories and have their voices heard.

You are encouraged to nominate women and/or invite those who meet the set criteria to apply. Women of all backgrounds and affiliations are welcome to submit their applications.

The nominations should be submitted via the following email addresses: unoau-public-information@un.org, nominations@africa-union.org or directly at the following address: ww.au.int/en/commemorative-book

Nominations should be submitted no later than 12 August 2019

A copy of the registration / application form, the criteria for nomination and the concept note are attached for ease of reference.



