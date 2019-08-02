Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Cognitive computing (CC) describes technology platforms that are based on the scientific disciplines of artificial intelligence and signal processing. Key growth drivers include information explosion of structured and unstructured data, technological advancements in the field of data mining and analytics, growing use of cloud services, and demand for personalized healthcare services.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Google
Microsoft
Palantir
PTC
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Data Extraction
Interpretation
Language Processing And Language Training
Automated Planning
Computer Vision
Handwriting Recognition/ Optical Character Recognition
Speech Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
Insurance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
