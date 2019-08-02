Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cognitive computing (CC) describes technology platforms that are based on the scientific disciplines of artificial intelligence and signal processing. Key growth drivers include information explosion of structured and unstructured data, technological advancements in the field of data mining and analytics, growing use of cloud services, and demand for personalized healthcare services.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Palantir

PTC

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Data Extraction

Interpretation

Language Processing And Language Training

Automated Planning

Computer Vision

Handwriting Recognition/ Optical Character Recognition

Speech Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Insurance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

