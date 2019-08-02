Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2019

Cognitive computing (CC) describes technology platforms that are based on the scientific disciplines of artificial intelligence and signal processing. Key growth drivers include information explosion of structured and unstructured data, technological advancements in the field of data mining and analytics, growing use of cloud services, and demand for personalized healthcare services. 

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM 
Google 
Microsoft 
Palantir 
PTC 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Natural Language Processing 
Machine Learning 
Automated Reasoning 
Data Extraction 
Interpretation 
Language Processing And Language Training 
Automated Planning 
Computer Vision 
Handwriting Recognition/ Optical Character Recognition 
Speech Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into 
Hospitals 
Pharmaceuticals 
Medical Devices 
Insurance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Healthcare Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Healthcare Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

