Paints & Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Paint is characterized as a paints material in fluid or strong which when spread on a surface follows and solidifies structures a film that secure, finished or add a particular component to the surface on which it is stored.

Extent of the Report:

The paint and covering industry focus isn't high; there are numerous makers in worldwide and top of the line items are fundamentally from America and Europe. The worldwide paint and covering business sector will reach around 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The normal development rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint and coatinging creation chiefly centers around China, taking about 39.59% of worldwide market in 2017, trailed by the Europe with about 19.10% offer. Different areas keep development rate about 7.77%.The fundamental market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Because of the effect of crude material costs, costs of paint and covering continue diminishing, despite the fact that during this period expanded marginally, yet can't change the general descending pattern in costs, the normal cost from 3338 USD/MT in 2013 decreased to 3291 USD/MT in 2018.

The overall market for Paints and Coatings is relied upon to develop at a CAGR of generally 4.1% throughout the following five years, will arrive at 218300 million US$ in 2024, from 178900 million US$ in 2019, as indicated by another GIR (Global Info Research) study.

The starts with an executive summary, which gives an overview of the market. The executive summary section highlights the key finding of the study. For the scope of report, a comprehensive definition of the market is provided. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. The global Paints & Coatings market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes critical market data that is presented in a table format. In the report, readers will also come across analysis of market dynamics. Such information is crucial for strategy building.

Key Players

Study of the global Paints & Coatings market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Segmental Analysis

In the report, the global Paints & Coatings market has been analyzed through a segmental perspective. The market segmentation allows a deeper understanding of the market hotspots. This section of the report includes a forecast analysis of the all the segments along with historic valuation. A regional and country-level analysis of the market is also available in the report, which covers North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa and the Middle East. The market is analyzed thoroughly in each region, which allows identification of region-specific market trends, impediments, and growth opportunities.

Research Methodology

The report has been prepared using an innovative and effective research methodology. Both primary and secondary sources were consulted for market analysis and finding insights. A wide range of resource materials are explored to find market details on a granular level. Use of a multi-layer varication process ensures high accuracy of the findings. In addition, application top-down and bottom-up approaches confirms research authenticity.

The market forecast in between 2019 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2019. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Paints & Coatings Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Paints & Coatings by Country

6 Europe Paints & Coatings by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings by Country

8 South America Paints & Coatings by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Paints & Coatings by Countries

10 Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment by Type

11 Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment by Application

12 Paints & Coatings Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

