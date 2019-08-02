Author Lucetta Zaytoun to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After raising six children and launching them into the world, Lucetta Zaytoun learned her husband had fallen in love with another woman. After all those years of raising her children, PTA meetings, volunteering, Lucetta had no career. Suddenly she needed one.

Lucetta continued to despair for months until one night, she realized she didn’t have to stay where she was. Her children were all grown up. She could do anything she wanted. So she placed all her belongings in storage, sold her car, turned off her phone and spent the next year traveling through developing countries all by herself.

“You can begin a new story, a new chapter, or even write a whole new book,” says Lucetta. “That’s what I did.”

Lucetta learned the power of returning to her authentic self. She is currently writing the forthcoming Let Go: Gaining the Courage to Walk Away From That Which No Longer Serves You.

“Courage is the fastest way to self-confidence,” says Lucetta. “Everything that happens in our life is perfect. It may not always feel good, it may be messy, but it’s always the way it’s supposed to be. It’s moving us forward and growing our soul.”

When Lucetta returned, she became a certified life and leadership coach and speaker on the topic of “fear-busting.”

“It’s all about pushing past fear, making the decision to no longer be a victim, but the victor, stepping out and moving forward,” says Lucetta. "Fear is stupid 98% of the time. As human beings we always go to worst-case scenario. We're making up a story. How can I rewrite the story in a more positive way? It’s about letting go of that fear and changing that story.”

Lucetta is the author of Your Amazing Itty Bitty Fear-Busting Book: 15 Ways to Push Past Fear, a number-one Amazon best-seller that you can read in less than an hour.

“When you push past fear, you become comfortable with being uncomfortable,” says Lucetta. “I'm most proud of continuously going bold in my life, living a courageous life and trying to be an example for others.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Lucetta Zaytoun in an interview with Jim Masters on August 5th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Lucetta Zaytoun, visit www.lucettazaytoun.com

Your Amazing Itty Bitty Fear-Busting Book: 15 Ways to Push Past Fear and Let Go: Gaining the Courage to Walk Away From That Which No Longer Serves You are available on Amazon.



