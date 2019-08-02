MOU signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND form a New Partnership - Singapore

FinTeic Pte. logo ENIND Energia

SINGAPORE, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general consumers and industry throughout Brazil.“Electricity and hot water should never be seen as an amenity only a few privileged people can enjoy, but rather as a basic human necessity. This why we are committed to installing our new Solar Energy System into every Brazilian household, including those in the most remote areas of the Country” says Dr. Michael Lee - Founder & Chairman at Finteix Pte. Ltd.“Climate Change is a daunting menace to our existence. Energy decarbonization is the only escape route and solar generation is a compass which every individual or enterprise should deploy to demonstrate our commitment to future generations” says Evandro Idalgo, CEO at Enind Energia Ltd.The benefits of the MOU and new JV partnership will be the cornerstone introduction of ground-breaking Solar Energy technology into the Brazilian market - a solar cell system that combines thermal and electrical production of energy. ( CHP – combined heat and power ).The innovative technology envisages greatly improving efficiency and greatly reducing costs into all segments of the Solar Energy Industry in Brazil, utilizing cells that address both thermal and electrical generation.This MOU and JV offer FinTeix the opportunity to enter into one of the largest world markets, along with acting socially responsible by providing our Solar Energy technology to all communities regardless of their social status or wealth.About Finteix Pte: FinTeix is founded on the vision of pioneering positive change and disruptive innovation to the essential industries of telecom, energy, finance, and healthcare, We pursue collaboration with like-minded companies seeking to help restore equality and integrity to these industries.About ENIND: Enind Engineering is a 27-year, Brazilian construction, and engineering company, which undertook the challenge to transmit electricity under BOT concessions with the government and build solar generation assets.Our founder Dr. Lee, along with top Executives Tony Tsau VP R&D and Osvaldo Coelho Regional CEO LATAM/Africa will be in Singapore from 8/1-8/2019. All press interest enquires wishing to meet with FinTeix executives in Singapore, please make arrangements through our PR team. Media contact: pr@finteix.co



