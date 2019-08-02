The New Bear Stearns Announces Official Launch of Operations

MANHATTEN, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bear Stearns is pleased to announce its official launch of operations. At their New York offices today, CEO Jeremy Ward states in his inaugural address to shareholders, key investors and the executive management team, “The New Bear Stearns is finally open and ready for business. It’s been years of team development and finding the right partners that brought us here today. Our top priority is bringing our unique perspective and experience to the needs of the financial world on a global scale. From our specialized approach to Asset Management to deep roots in the Investment Banking industry we seek to give back by serving the corporations, institutions and key individuals that make up our client base and guiding them to responsible and globally beneficial profit. Our mantra is “Making Capital Work For The Benefit of All” and we take that charge to heart weaving it into the very DNA of this company. Every transaction, every research project, every employee revolves around this commitment to integrity in ensuring our actions benefit this beautiful global community we all call home.”The presentation then went on to discuss their established plan for global office launches across five continents in the major financial centers of the world as well general discussion of the scope of their operations. The New Bear Stearns is set to become a global leader in capital markets, select asset management needs, research & consultation, investment banking, and credit & finance at the highest levels but the firm will not seek market share in the retail banking sector at this time. Institutional focus in the Securities arena is the firm’s goal. The firm is going back to its roots to transact in investment banking with an emphasis on Securities.In closing, Mr. Ward stated “We can never forget where we have come from. We will always keep the past firmly embedded in our minds and let that perspective bring wisdom as we keep our focus fixed on the future. Bear Stearns’ foundation is strong and together we will build a company that will lead the world in showing a better way to apply capital.”



