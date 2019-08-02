The New Bear Stearns Announces Official Launch of Operations
The presentation then went on to discuss their established plan for global office launches across five continents in the major financial centers of the world as well general discussion of the scope of their operations. The New Bear Stearns is set to become a global leader in capital markets, select asset management needs, research & consultation, investment banking, and credit & finance at the highest levels but the firm will not seek market share in the retail banking sector at this time. Institutional focus in the Securities arena is the firm’s goal. The firm is going back to its roots to transact in investment banking with an emphasis on Securities.
In closing, Mr. Ward stated “We can never forget where we have come from. We will always keep the past firmly embedded in our minds and let that perspective bring wisdom as we keep our focus fixed on the future. Bear Stearns’ foundation is strong and together we will build a company that will lead the world in showing a better way to apply capital.”
Erika McDonald
Bear Stearns
email us here
+1 8662316075
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.