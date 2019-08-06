Denny and Susan Waxman Announce the Release of Their New Book, "The Ultimate Guide to Eating For Longevity"

Denny and Susan Waxman

Denny & Susan Waxman announce their new book, "The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity", is now available on Amazon and SHI Macrobiotics Online Store.

Anyone who reads this book and follows Denny Waxman’s advice will experience better health, greater happiness, and deeper insight into the meaning of life.” — Tom Monte, author of 'The Compete Guide to Natural Healing

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity: The Macrobiotic Way to Live a Long, Healthy, and Happy Life" by acclaimed macrobiotic health and nutritional experts Denny and Susan Waxman is the ultimate guide on how to build and integrate healthy habits into your diet and lifestyle, revealing a more positive, balanced, and invigorating approach to long lasting health.With modern “healthy” diets constantly flip-flopping on what foods to eat and focusing on restricting calories, individuals can be left confused, defeated, and unsatisfied. This new book leaves all negativity behind and brings to light a positive outlook on building one healthy habit at a time.Readers will find healthy living easier than ever by learning how to apply these principles into a broad range of modern lifestyles and having the ability to go at their own pace. The book includes new recipes from Susan Waxman and clears up misinformation about food to give you an understanding of how to achieve your best physical, spiritual, and mental health."The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity" is not a diet fad but based on the world’s long-standing civilizations that have changed very little over time and make it clear that it is possible to live a long healthy life.About the Authors:Denny Waxman has been a macrobiotic counselor since the 1970s and is one of the founders of American Macrobiotics. He has changed the food narrative away from a diet dependent upon animal & dairy foods. From the Mid-Atlantic Summer Camp, to opening Essene Market, and directing the Kushi Institute, he has been a pioneer of macrobiotics. His notoriety came after Dr. Anthony Sattilaro overcame cancer and credited Denny for saving his life in his book, Recalled by Life. Denny has written several books and teaches globally.Susan Waxman has dedicated her life to understanding the energetic nature of foods, cooking styles, and creating dynamic, healthful meal plans. This has allowed her to merge teaching and macrobiotic cooking that provides healthy, tasteful options for many clients looking to improve their health and perspective on life. Her expertise with ingredient selection, kitchen and pantry design, menu planning, and meal preparation are the foundation of her unique international macrobiotic cuisine.Order "The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity: The Macrobiotic Way to Live a Long, Healthy, and Happy Life" today on Amazon or at SHImacrobiotics.org . Paperback is $19.95 or ONLY $9.99 for Kindle/eBook. (Kindle/eBook only available on Amazon.)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.