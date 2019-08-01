Canoe Financial Announces Management Fee and Risk Rating Reduction

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe”) today announced a management fee reduction for Series F and Series A of Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class. Effective August 2, 2019, the management fee for Series F of Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class will be reduced from 1.35% to 1.10%, and Series A will be reduced from 2.35% to 2.20%.



Additionally, the risk ratings of the Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class and Canoe Canadian Small Mid Cap Fund will be reduced. Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class will be reduced to Low-to-Medium from Medium. Canoe Small Mid Cap Fund will be reduced to Medium from Medium-to-High. These changes are in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology set forth in National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $5.7 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial LP is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe has offices in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Canoe Financial LP

1–877–434–2796

info@canoefinancial.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.