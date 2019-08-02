Cardone Capital Welcomes Brian H. Robb as New Chief Marketing Officer

Brian H. Robb, MBA, MSc. Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Cardone of Cardone Capital is pleased to announce that Brian H. Robb, MBA, MSc, has been appointed new Chief Marketing Officer. Robb will be focused on implementing innovative marketing methods that are expected to result in a rapid tenfold overall growth for the company and its clients.

“Brian is an extremely talented real estate marketer and growth hacker,” says Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital. “We currently own 5,539 units with a total portfolio value of $1.2 billion. And, in 20 months alone we raised over $213,000,000 via Crowd Funding; no one has ever accomplished such.”

Robb joins Cardone Capital with an outstanding professional history. He has launched multiple successful companies of his own, including Robb Capital, LLC, a Commercial Finance and Advisory Firm. Within Robb Capital, at the age of 26, he arranged financing in the amount of $27,750,000 for a Retail Center, and by the age of 32 he had arranged financing in the amount of $42,840,000 for the Le Meridien in Dallas, TX. Additionally, he has served as the Chief Marketing Officer for other top-tier real estate companies in the past, including Engel & Völkers Florida, EXIT Realty Florida and Marketing Real Estate, LLC, his own marketing firm with a laser focus on the real estate industry.

Mr. Robb received his MBA with Merit from Imperial College London, a university recently ranked second globally. Here he completed a thesis on the BHR Method for Real Estate Recruitment, Lead Generation and Franchise Sales. He also holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from Cass Business School in London where he authored a thesis on Innovative Marketing Methods for the Commercial Real Estate Industry.

“Cardone Capital is single-handedly changing the way people invest in real estate,” says Robb. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help expand the company’s portfolio in an exciting new growth phase that will provide tremendous opportunities for our investors. Grant Cardone is not only an innovator, but a true inspiration for the real estate industry as a whole.”

About Cardone Capital

Cardone Capital is a private-equity real estate firm that specializes in incoming producing product, mostly in the multifamily housing sector. The portfolio currently consists of 5,539 units with a total value of $1.2 billion. With 25+ years of experience in the real estate industry, the firm acquires, improves, and operates multifamily real estate in growth markets in five states: Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Florida. Cardone Capital’s mission is to identify, acquire and manage income-producing properties in great locations that provide opportunities for investors to preserve capital investments, collect consistent cash distributions while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

