Blank Rome Welcomes Veteran Insurance Recovery Partner in New York

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Natasha Romagnoli has joined the Firm as Partner in the Insurance Recovery group in the New York office. A highly skilled litigator with more than 20 years’ experience, Natasha counsels a wide breadth of clients, including corporations, investment funds, universities and high schools, religious institutions, and individuals, on issues in connection with insurance coverage claims and disputes. She joins the Firm from McKool Smith where she was a Principal.



“Natasha is a fierce advocate for her clients, both in and out of the courtroom,” said Grant S. Palmer, the Firm’s Managing Partner and CEO. “She is committed to securing successful outcomes on behalf of her clients, and we are excited to add that determination and passion to our premier, nationally recognized Insurance Recovery team here at Blank Rome.”



An accomplished litigator, Natasha regularly appears in state and federal courts across the country and in arbitration, representing her clients on matters related to insurance recovery, advancement and indemnification for directors and officers, employment practices liability insurance (“EPLI”), and sexual abuse coverage. She has also handled several general commercial litigation disputes concerning broker malpractice, breach of contract, securities, and tort claims.



“The addition of Natasha is illustrative of our ongoing efforts to strategically expand our market-leading policyholder team by recruiting the best talent in the industry,” said James R. Murray, Chair of Blank Rome’s Insurance Recovery practice group. “A number of us have witnessed Natasha’s top-notch skills in court and in arbitration, and we have always been impressed with the counsel she provides. We are thrilled to have Natasha join our national practice and further enhance our strong New York team, led by partners Jared Zola, Lisa Campisi, Kevin Bruno, and Kevin Doherty.”



“It is an incredibly exciting time to join Blank Rome,” said Ms. Romagnoli. “Not only is the Firm’s Insurance Recovery team the top policyholder-only group nationwide, it also has a deep bench of diverse professionals spanning generations and promotes a collaborative approach to achieving success on behalf of clients. It was also clear to me that professionals across departments genuinely care for one another. Whether it be aiding in business development, supporting young lawyers, fostering a positive Firm culture, or committing to meaningful diversity and inclusion efforts, Blank Rome upholds many of the values that are important to me, both personally and professionally.”



Natasha earned her J.D., cum laude, from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law where she was a member of the Moot Court Honor Society, and her B.A. from Smith College, cum laude, in Political Theory and Russian History.



