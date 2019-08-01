There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,681 in the last 365 days.

Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, will release its second quarter 2019 financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (866) 610-1072 (U.S.) or (973) 935-2840 (International), Conference ID: 1990715. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2056330-1/71900E20CC66D9B2FB8814B65BD76311. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Lifetime Brands is a leading global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n®, Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way® Taylor® Kitchen and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Rabbit®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including Bombay®, BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath and Taylor® Weather. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

OR

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Sophie Throsby
212-355-4449

