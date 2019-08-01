Marlin Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter Summary:



Net income of $6.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share up from $5.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share last quarter, but down from $6.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share a year ago

Net Investment in Leases and Loans totaled $1.1 billion, up 10.3% from a year ago, and total managed assets ended the second quarter at $1.3 billion, up 20.2% from a year ago

Total sourced origination volume of $231.5 million, up 28.9% year-over-year; Direct origination volume of $49.0 million, up 34.9% year-over-year

Total origination yield of 12.95%, up 19 basis points from the prior quarter and up 71 basis points year-over-year

Annualized net charge-offs of 1.88%, compared with 1.83% in the prior quarter and 1.84% in the second quarter last year

Equity to assets ratio decreased to 16.06%, compared with 17.03% in the second quarter last year

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $6.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $5.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $6.5 million, or $0.52 per share a year ago. Second quarter 2019 net income on an adjusted basis was $6.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million or $0.52 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “Marlin delivered a productive second quarter highlighted by strong growth in origination volume, stable portfolio performance and improving profitability. Second quarter total sourced origination volume of $231.5 million increased 29% year-over-year, a record for a single quarter. Growth was strong in both our Equipment Finance and Working Capital Loan products and we continued to benefit from strong growth in both our Direct and Indirect origination channels. At quarter end, our Net Investment in Leases and Loans reached nearly $1.1 billion, up 10% from a year ago. Our portfolio of total managed assets, which includes assets we service for others, expanded to nearly $1.3 billion, an increase of 20% from the second quarter last year. Importantly, the credit quality of our portfolio remained stable and within expectations.”

Mr. Hilzinger continued, “Second quarter net income was $0.49 per diluted share, inclusive of severance expenses associated with a staff reorganization that we initiated during the quarter that lowered earnings by approximately $0.02 per diluted share. We continue to expect earnings to grow substantially during the second half of 2019 as the recent investments we’ve made in our salesforce continue to generate returns and, importantly, we are reaffirming our earnings guidance for the full year.”

Results of Operations

Total sourced origination volume for the second quarter of $231.5 million was up 28.9% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $49.0 million in the second quarter was up 34.9% from $36.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Indirect origination volume in the second quarter of 2019 was $160.3 million, up 18.0% from $135.9 million in the second quarter last year. Assets originated for sale in the second quarter of $18.0 million compared with $1.8 in the second quarter last year. Referral volume totaled $4.1 million, down from $5.6 million in the second quarter last year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 9.38% for the second quarter, down 21 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and down 93 basis points from a year ago. The year-over-year decrease in margin percentage was primarily a result of an increase in interest expense resulting from higher deposit rates as well as the higher cost of funds associated with the securitization that was executed in the second half of 2018, partially offset by an increase of 71 basis points in new origination loan and lease yield. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average total finance receivables increased to 248 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 239 basis points for the first quarter of 2019 and 159 basis points for the second quarter of 2018. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in deposits costs, while the year-over-year increase was due to a higher cost of funds associated with both deposits and long-term borrowings from the securitization.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $24.1 million for the second quarter last year.

Non-interest income was $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $12.9 million in the prior quarter and $4.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease compared with the prior quarter is primarily due to the Company’s January 1, 2019 adoption of ASC 842 – Lease Accounting, which increased non-interest income by $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, as certain lessor costs, including property taxes that are paid by the lessee to the lessor are required to be presented gross in the consolidated statement of operations. The year-over-year increase in non-interest income is primarily due to an increase in gains-on-sale and an increase in insurance-related income. Non-interest expense was $18.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $24.8 million in the prior quarter and $16.0 million in the second quarter last year. The decrease in non-interest expense compared with the prior quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned adoption of ASC 842, which increased non-interest expense by $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 due to the change in presentation of property taxes paid by the lessee to the lessor gross in the consolidated statement of operations. The year-over-year increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to higher employee related expenses and an increase in commissions tied to originations.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 59.1% compared with 55.6% in the second quarter last year. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 55.8% compared with 54.3% in the second quarter last year. Marlin expects its efficiency ratio to improve during the remainder of 2019 as the Company continues to generate improving returns from recent investments in its salesforce, leverages its fixed costs through continued portfolio growth and generates continued operating efficiencies through its various process improvement and cost containment activities.

Marlin recorded an income tax expense of $2.0 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.4% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with an income tax expense of $2.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.1%, for the second quarter of 2018.

Portfolio Performance

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 1.59% at June 30, 2019 compared with 1.66% at March 31, 2019 and 1.62% at June 30, 2018.

Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 1.05% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2019, down 6 basis points from March 31, 2019 and up 9 basis points from June 30, 2018. Finance receivables over 60 days delinquent were 0.64% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of June 30, 2019, down 2 basis points from March 31, 2019 and up 9 basis points from June 30, 2018. Annualized second quarter net charge-offs were 1.88% of average total finance receivables versus 1.83% in the first quarter of 2019 and 1.84% a year ago.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s consolidated equity to assets ratio was 16.06%. This compares to 16.17% and 17.03%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively.

Corporate Developments

During the second quarter, the Company invested approximately $1.7 million to repurchase 72,824 shares at an average price of $23.44. As of June 30, 2019, there remained approximately $3.3 million available under the $10 million stock repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in 2017. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to an additional $10 million of its outstanding common stock upon completion of the 2017 authorization. The repurchase may be made on the open market, in block trades, through privately negotiated transactions or plans, pursuant to instructions or contracts established under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. No time limit has been set for the completion of the program. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. The stock repurchase will be funded using the Company's working capital. Any shares purchased under this program will be returned to the status of authorized but unissued shares of common stock.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the resignation of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Edward Dietz. Mr. Dietz will remain with Marlin through the end of 2019 to assist in the transition of the Company’s legal and compliance functions. Commenting on Mr. Dietz’s resignation, Jeff Hilzinger said, “On behalf of the Board and everybody at Marlin, we thank Ed for his contributions and many years of service to the organization. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Marlin’s Board of Directors today declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable August 22, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2019. Based on the closing stock price on July 31, 2019, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 2.41%.

Business Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2019 as follows:

Total Sourced Origination volume is expected to finish approximately 20% above 2018 levels

Total asset sales are expected to be $250 to $280 million as we continue to integrate the acquisition of Fleet Financing Resources and execute loan and lease syndications. We expect to achieve an immediate gain on sale margin of 6.0% to 7.0%.

Portfolio performance is expected to remain in line with the results observed over the last 12 months

Net interest and fee margin, as a percentage of average finance receivables, is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.0%

ROE is expected to continue to improve in 2019 as the Company continues to improve operating scale

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.40 per share

Conference Call and Webcast

Marlin will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2019 results. The conference call details are as follows:

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, August 2, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8263 (International) Conference ID: 13691886 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135004

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13691886.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others, affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Business” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding after-tax income and expenses that are deemed to be unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the business for the period presented. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for any discrete adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company adjusts the denominator in the “as reported” ratio for pass-through lease revenue that is required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it provides a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

856-505-4108

Lasse Glassen, Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

424-238-6249

---Tables to Follow--

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,170 $ 5,088 Interest-earning deposits with banks 134,561 92,068 Total cash and cash equivalents 139,731 97,156 Time deposits with banks 12,679 9,659 Restricted interest-earning deposits (includes $8.1 and $10.0 million at June 30, 2019, and 8,152 14,045 December 31, 2018, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) Investment securities (amortized cost of $10.7 million and $11.2 million at 10,633 10,956 June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) Net investment in leases and loans: Leases 478,068 489,299 Loans 600,980 527,541 Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses 1,079,048 1,016,840 (includes $109.8 million and $150.2 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to consolidatedVIEs) Allowance for credit losses (16,777 ) (16,100 ) Total net investment in leases and loans 1,062,271 1,000,740 Intangible assets 7,920 7,912 Goodwill 6,735 7,360 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,626 — Property and equipment, net 4,014 4,317 Property tax receivables 8,070 5,245 Other assets 11,152 9,656 Total assets $ 1,279,983 $ 1,167,046 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 888,561 $ 755,776 Long-term borrowings related to consolidated VIEs 109,637 150,055 Operating lease liabilities 9,074 — Other liabilities: Sales and property taxes payable 7,827 3,775 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,597 36,369 Net deferred income tax liability 26,733 22,560 Total liabilities 1,074,429 968,535 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 12,285,564 and 12,367,724 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 123 124 December 31, 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital 82,726 83,498 Stock subscription receivable (2 ) (2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 48 (44 ) Retained earnings 122,659 114,935 Total stockholders’ equity 205,554 198,511 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,279,983 $ 1,167,046

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Interest income $ 27,082 $ 23,964 $ 52,965 $ 47,243 Fee income 3,507 3,876 7,549 7,835 Interest and fee income 30,589 27,840 60,514 55,078 Interest expense 6,408 3,711 12,370 7,110 Net interest and fee income 24,181 24,129 48,144 47,968 Provision for credit losses 4,756 4,256 10,119 8,868 Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses 19,425 19,873 38,025 39,100 Non-interest income: Insurance premiums written and earned 2,176 1,993 4,308 3,932 Other income 5,025 2,634 15,841 5,929 Non-interest income 7,201 4,627 20,149 9,861 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 12,469 9,527 23,920 19,550 General and administrative 6,068 6,449 19,422 13,020 Non-interest expense 18,537 15,976 43,342 32,570 Income before income taxes 8,089 8,524 14,832 16,391 Income tax expense 1,974 2,057 3,576 3,739 Net income $ 6,115 $ 6,467 $ 11,256 $ 12,652 Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.91 $ 1.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.91 $ 1.01

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Net income as reported $6,115 $6,467 $11,256 $12,652 Deduct: Reversal of charges in connection with executive separation - - 218 - Charge in connection with workforce reorganization (311) (311) Tax effect 79 - 24 - Total adjustments, net of tax (232) - (69) - Net Income on an adjusted basis $6,347 $6,467 $11,325 $12,652 Diluted earnings per share as reported $0.49 $0.52 $0.91 $1.01 Diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis $0.51 $0.52 $0.91 $1.01 Return on Average Assets as reported 1.94% 2.41% 1.82% 2.39% Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis 2.02% 2.41% 1.84% 2.39% Return on Average Equity as reported 12.05% 13.93% 11.26% 13.81% Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis 12.51% 13.93% 11.33% 13.81% Efficiency Ratio numerator as reported $18,537 $15,976 $43,343 $32,570 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above (311) - (93) - Acquisition related expenses (757) (359) (1,472) (725) pass-through expenses (10) - (6,242) - Efficiency ratio numerator on an adjusted basis $17,459 $15,617 $35,536 $31,845 Adjustments to Denominator: Efficiency Ratio denominator as reported $31,381 $28,756 $68,292 $57,829 pass-through revenue (79) - (5,722) - Efficiency Ratio denominator on an adjusted basis $31,302 $28,756 $62,570 $57,829 Efficiency Ratio as reported 59.07% 55.56% 63.47% 56.32% Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis 55.78% 54.31% 56.79% 55.07%

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Net Income: Net Income $6,467 $5,906 $6,422 $5,141 $6,115 Annualized Performance Measures: Return on Average Assets 2.41% 2.04% 2.28% 1.69% 1.94% Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 13.93% 12.36% 13.16% 10.45% 12.05% EPS Data: Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $6,352 $5,808 $6,322 $5,069 $6,041 Number of Shares - Basic 12,199,089 12,214,913 12,202,652 12,165,646 12,184,996 Basic Earnings per Share $0.52 $0.48 $0.52 $0.42 $0.50 Number of Shares - Diluted 12,269,989 12,296,726 12,286,748 12,252,116 12,266,851 Diluted Earnings per Share $0.52 $0.47 $0.51 $0.41 $0.49 Cash Dividends Declared per share $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 New Asset Production: Direct Originations $36,338 $35,469 $40,381 $43,565 $49,038 Indirect Originations $ 135,865 $ 137,605 $ 159,534 $ 149,875 $ 160,279 Total Originations $172,203 $173,074 $199,915 $193,440 $209,317 Equipment Finance Originations $155,385 $153,503 $180,116 $169,831 $181,824 Working Capital Loans Originations $ 16,818 $ 19,571 $ 19,799 $ 23,609 $ 27,493 Total Originations $172,203 $173,074 $199,915 $193,440 $209,317 Assets originated for sale in the period $1,801 $3,890 $11,905 $11,298 $18,025 Assets referred in the period $5,638 $2,540 $4,451 $3,617 $4,140 Total Sourced Originations $179,642 $179,504 $216,271 $208,355 $231,482 Assets sold in the period $16,890 $40,986 $58,138 $52,867 $57,640 Implicit Yield on Direct Originations 18.59% 22.39% 21.79% 23.09% 23.09% Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations 10.54% 10.29% 9.97% 9.76% 9.85% Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations 12.24% 12.77% 12.36% 12.76% 12.95% Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations 9.94% 9.96% 9.68% 9.59% 9.71% Implicit Yield on Working Capital Loans Originations 33.52% 34.85% 36.67% 35.55% 34.34% # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 8,238 7,603 7,873 7,467 7,648 Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 56% 57% 59% 58% 55% Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 1,240 1,174 1,140 1,074 1,149

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables: Interest Income 10.24% 10.37% 10.28% 10.36% 10.50% Fee Income 1.66 % 1.64 % 1.68 % 1.62 % 1.36 % Interest and Fee Income 11.90% 12.01% 11.96% 11.98% 11.86% Interest Expense 1.59 % 2.07 % 2.20 % 2.39 % 2.48 % Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 10.31% 9.94% 9.76% 9.59% 9.38% Cost of Funds (1) 1.76% 2.15% 2.43% 2.49% 2.60% Interest Income Equipment Finance $21,082 $21,489 $21,590 $21,722 $22,390 Interest Income Working Capital Loans $2,463 $2,626 $2,824 $3,228 $3,767 Average Total Finance Receivables $936,007 $957,755 $970,785 $999,432 $1,031,774 Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $905,583 $925,900 $937,004 $960,501 $986,075 Average Working Capital Loans $30,424 $31,855 $33,781 $38,931 $45,699 End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance $933,261 $937,897 $965,351 $981,664 $1,012,463 End of Period Working Capital Loans $ 29,848 $ 32,528 $ 35,389 $ 41,526 $ 49,808 Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (2) $963,109 $970,425 $1,000,740 $1,023,190 $1,062,271 Total Assets Serviced for Others $ 98,442 $ 128,539 $ 164,029 $ 192,731 $ 213,797 Total Managed Assets $ 1,061,551 $ 1,098,964 $ 1,164,769 $ 1,215,921 $ 1,276,068 Average Total Managed Assets $ 1,030,579 $ 1,071,246 $ 1,117,069 $ 1,177,812 $ 1,229,588 Portfolio Asset Quality: Total Finance Receivables 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.96% 1.02% 1.09% 1.11% 1.05% 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $10,438 $11,270 $12,295 $12,849 $12,594 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.55% 0.57% 0.65% 0.66% 0.64% 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $6,007 $6,244 $7,292 $7,626 $7,686 Equipment Finance 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.97% 1.02% 1.08% 1.13% 1.08% 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $10,286 $10,913 $11,803 $12,565 $12,354 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.56% 0.57% 0.65% 0.68% 0.67% 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $5,952 $6,137 $7,100 $7,626 $7,686 Working Capital Loans 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.59% 1.17% 1.44% 1.41% 0.52% 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $183 $394 $526 $605 $268 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.49% 1.06% 1.35% 0.66% 0.47% 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $152 $357 $492 $284 $240

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables $4,306 $4,546 $5,578 $4,581 $4,861 % on Average Total Finance Receivables Annualized 1.84% 1.90% 2.30% 1.83% 1.88% Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance $3,851 $4,194 $5,132 $3,927 $4,310 % on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance Annualized 1.70% 1.81% 2.19% 1.64% 1.75% Net Charge-offs - Working Capital Loans $456 $352 $446 $654 $551 % of Average Working Capital Loans Annualized 6.00% 4.42% 5.28% 6.72% 4.82% Total Allowance for Credit Losses $15,570 $15,917 $16,100 $16,882 $16,777 % of Total Finance Receivables 1.62% 1.65% 1.62% 1.66% 1.59% % of 60+ Delinquencies 259.19% 254.92% 220.79% 221.37% 218.28% Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance $14,236 $14,498 $14,633 $15,198 $14,837 % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 1.53% 1.55% 1.52% 1.56% 1.47% % of 60+ Delinquencies 239.18% 236.24% 206.10% 199.28% 193.03% Allowance for Credit Losses - Working Capital Loans $1,334 $1,419 $1,467 $1,684 $1,940 % of Total Working Capital Loans 4.32% 4.22% 4.02% 3.94% 3.79% Non-accrual - Equipment Finance $3,211 $3,392 $3,720 $4,390 $4,282 Non-accrual - Equipment Finance 0.30% 0.32% 0.34% 0.39% 0.37% Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans $147 $217 $492 $284 $248 Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans 0.48% 0.65% 1.35% 0.66% 0.48% Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables $3,358 $3,609 $4,212 $4,674 $4,530 Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables 0.31% 0.33% 0.37% 0.40% 0.38% Restructured - Total Finance Receivables $3,747 $3,456 $3,636 $3,363 $3,122 Expense Ratios: Salaries and Benefits Expense $9,527 $10,292 $9,908 $11,451 $12,469 Salaries and Benefits Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 4.07% 4.30% 4.08% 4.58% 4.83% Total personnel end of quarter 320 339 341 352 356 General and Administrative Expense $6,449 $5,445 $6,450 $13,354 $6,068 General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 2.76% 2.27% 2.66% 5.34% 2.35% Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. (3) 2.73% 2.25% 2.57% 2.75% 2.26%

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended: 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets 6.20% 5.88% 5.86% 8.42% 6.03% Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4) 6.06% 5.46% 5.61% 6.14% 5.68% Efficiency Ratio 55.56% 55.69% 53.11% 67.20% 59.07% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4) 54.31% 51.70% 50.90% 57.80% 55.78% Balance Sheet: Assets Investment in Leases and Loans $959,452 $966,659 $996,384 $1,019,311 $1,057,726 Initial Direct Costs and Fees 19,227 19,683 20,456 20,761 21,322 Reserve for Credit Losses (15,570 ) (15,917 ) (16,100 ) (16,882 ) (16,777 ) Net Investment in Leases and Loans $963,109 $970,425 $1,000,740 $1,023,190 $1,062,271 Cash and Cash Equivalents 99,227 88,448 97,156 140,942 139,731 Restricted Cash - 10,049 14,045 13,174 8,152 Other Assets 50,975 57,811 55,105 69,409 69,829 Total Assets $1,113,311 $1,126,733 $1,167,046 $1,246,725 $1,279,983 Liabilities Deposits 863,568 700,107 755,776 840,167 888,561 Total Debt - 174,519 150,055 129,171 109,637 Other Liabilities 60,101 58,564 62,704 75,737 76,231 Total Liabilities $923,669 $933,190 $968,535 $1,045,075 $1,074,429 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock $124 $124 $124 $123 $123 Paid-in Capital, net 83,472 83,315 83,496 83,213 82,724 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (73) (149) (44) (4) 48 Retained Earnings 106,119 110,253 114,935 118,318 122,659 Total Stockholders' Equity $189,642 $193,543 $198,511 $201,650 $205,554 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,113,311 $1,126,733 $1,167,046 $1,246,725 $1,279,983 Capital and Leverage: Equity $189,642 $193,543 $198,511 $201,650 $205,554 Debt to Equity 4.55 4.52 4.56 4.81 4.86 Equity to Assets 17.03% 17.18% 17.01% 16.17% 16.06% Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital 17.04% 15.57% 16.38% 15.41% 15.24% Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.07% 17.46% 17.50% 17.25% 17.01% Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.07% 17.46% 17.50% 17.25% 17.01% Total Risk-based Capital 19.33% 18.72% 18.76% 18.50% 18.26%

