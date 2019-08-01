Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced its second quarter 2019 results.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

• Shipments of 203,380 tonnes, a 1% decrease over prior quarter driven by timing of deliveries

• Net sales of $473.1 million, a 3% decrease over prior quarter primarily due to lower LME prices

• Net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per share

• Adjusted net loss1 of $16.2 million, or $0.17 per share

• Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11.7 million primarily due to lower alumina and power prices, partially offset by lower LME prices

$MM (except shipments and per share data) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Shipments (tonnes) 206,451 203,380 Net sales $ 490.0 $ 473.1 Net income (loss) (34.6 ) (20.7 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.39 ) (0.23 ) Adjusted net income (loss)1 (66.6 ) (16.2 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share1 (0.70 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 (44.1 ) 11.7 Notes: 1 - Non-GAAP measure; see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

In the second quarter of 2019, shipments of primary aluminum were down 1% compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to timing of deliveries. Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $473.1 million compared with $490.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, a 3% decrease over prior quarter primarily due to lower LME prices.

Century reported a net loss of $20.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. This result compares to a net loss of $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Second quarter results were negatively impacted by $4.5 million of exceptional items, driven by a $9.0 million lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment and a $4.3 million loss on the sale of our BHH investment, partially offset by $2.8 million of insurance proceeds related to the Sebree equipment failure and a $6.2 million unrealized gain on derivative instruments.

The adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.2 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $66.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.7 million, up $55.8 from the first quarter of 2019 driven by lower alumina and power prices partially offset by lower LME prices.

Century's cash position at quarter end was $25.7 million and revolver availability was $176.5 million.

"Market conditions remain dynamic," commented Michael Bless, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Demand for aluminum products in the U.S. continues to be robust. China remains the swing factor in global demand, and market participants are carefully assessing the balance of primary aluminum demand and supply. Thus far, indications globally continue to be generally favorable, with inventories falling to historically low levels. The alumina price, as expected, has fallen to a level we believe to be in the range of historical fair value."

Mr. Bless continued, "The Company's operations are stable and we are on track on our various initiatives. The rebuild program at Hawesville remains on schedule and budget; we look forward to returning the plant to its full production capacity in 2020. Sebree continues to execute well on its casthouse expansion program. We signed an agreement to sell our interest in the anode plant in China and received the first half of the cash purchase price. With the completion of the second baking furnace at our anode plant in the Netherlands, we now have an essentially new carbon plant, with best-in-class efficiencies and environmental systems, in a strategically valuable location that supplies substantially all of our requirements at Grundartangi."

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate Century's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by adjusting for items that management does not believe are indicative of Century’s ongoing operating performance and ability to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance an overall understanding of Century’s performance and our investors’ ability to review Century’s business from the same perspective as management. The tables below, under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Century's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA included in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Statement

This press release and statements made by Century Aluminum Company management on the quarterly conference call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may." Our forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the future financial and operating performance of Century and its subsidiaries, including financial and operating estimates or projections from the restart of curtailed capacity, as a result of future raw material costs or otherwise; our assessment of the aluminum market and aluminum prices (including premiums); our assessment of alumina pricing and costs associated with our other key raw materials, including power; our ability to successfully manage market risk and to control or reduce costs; our plans and expectations with respect to future operations, including any plans and expectations to curtail or restart production; our plans and ability to bring our Hawesville smelter back to full production and expectations as to the costs and benefits associated with this project, including expected incremental production or EBITDA as well as benefits from investments in new technology and other production improvements; our ability to successfully obtain long-term competitive power arrangements for our operations, including at Mt. Holly; our assessment of global and local financial and economic conditions; the impact of any Section 232 relief, including tariffs or other trade remedies, the extent to which any such remedies may be changed, including through exclusions or exemptions, and the duration of any trade remedy; the impact of any new or changed law, regulation, including, without limitation, sanctions or other similar remedies or restrictions; our anticipated tax liabilities, benefits or refunds including the realization of U.S. and certain foreign deferred tax assets and liabilities; our expectations with respect to the future impact and benefits from the sale of our 40% interest in BHH; our ability to access existing or future financing arrangements and the terms of any such future financing arrangements; our ability to repay or refinance debt in the future; our ability to recover losses from our insurance; estimates of our pension and other postretirement liabilities, legal and environmental liabilities and other contingent liabilities; negotiations with labor unions; and our future business objectives, plans, strategies and initiatives, including our competitive position and prospects.

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018

2019 2019 NET SALES: Related parties $ 282.7 $ 311.3 $ 305.0 Other customers 187.3 178.7 168.1 Total net sales 470.0 490.0 473.1 Cost of goods sold 436.3 502.8 477.2 Gross profit (loss) 33.7 (12.8 ) (4.1 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 12.0 14.7 11.9 Other operating (income) expense - net 0.2 0.3 0.3 Operating income (loss) 21.5 (27.8 ) (16.3 ) Interest expense - term loan — — (0.6 ) Interest expense (5.6 ) (5.8 ) (5.8 ) Interest income 0.5 0.2 0.2 Net gain (loss) on forward and derivative contracts 1.2 (5.7 ) 6.1 Other income (expense) - net 2.1 1.1 (1.7 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of joint ventures 19.7 (38.0 ) (18.1 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (2.3 ) 2.9 1.6 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of joint ventures 17.4 (35.1 ) (16.5 ) Loss on sale of BHH — — (4.3 ) Equity in earnings of joint ventures 2.0 0.5 0.1 Net income (loss) $ 19.4 $ (34.6 ) $ (20.7 ) Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 17.9 $ (34.6 ) $ (20.7 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic and diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.39 ) $ (0.23 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 87.6 88.1 88.8 Diluted 88.4 88.1 88.8





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 NET SALES: Related parties $ 579.0 $ 616.4 Other customers 345.5 346.8 Total net sales 924.5 963.2 Cost of goods sold 876.2 980.1 Gross profit (loss) 48.3 (16.9 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 22.7 26.6 Other operating (income) expense - net 0.6 0.6 Operating income (loss) 25.0 (44.1 ) Interest expense - term loan — (0.6 ) Interest expense (11.2 ) (11.7 ) Interest income 0.9 0.4 Net gain (loss) on forward and derivative contracts 1.9 0.4 Other income (expense) - net 1.3 (0.5 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of joint ventures 17.9 (56.1 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1.4 ) 4.4 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of joint ventures 16.5 (51.7 ) Loss on sale of BHH — (4.3 ) Equity in earnings of joint ventures 2.6 0.7 Net income (loss) $ 19.1 $ (55.3 ) Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 17.6 $ (55.3 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.63 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 87.6 88.5 Diluted 88.4 88.5





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 38.9 $ 25.7 Restricted cash 0.8 0.8 Accounts receivable - net 82.5 92.3 Due from affiliates 22.7 21.4 Inventories 343.8 339.2 Prepaid and other current assets 18.0 22.2 Total current assets 506.7 501.6 Property, plant and equipment - net 967.3 951.5 Leases - right of use assets — 24.3 Other assets 63.5 37.9 TOTAL $ 1,537.5 $ 1,515.3 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable, trade $ 119.4 $ 98.3 Due to affiliates 10.3 13.5 Accrued and other current liabilities 52.5 55.9 Accrued employee benefits costs 11.0 11.0 Term loan - current — 10.0 Revolving credit facility 23.3 8.1 Industrial revenue bonds 7.8 7.8 Total current liabilities 224.3 204.6 Senior notes payable 248.6 248.9 Term loan - less current portion — 30.0 Accrued pension benefits costs - less current portion 50.9 49.0 Accrued postretirement benefits costs - less current portion 101.2 101.5 Other liabilities 46.0 47.9 Leases - right of use liabilities — 23.5 Deferred taxes 104.3 100.5 Total noncurrent liabilities 551.0 601.3 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Series A Preferred stock (one cent par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 160,000 issued and 71,967 outstanding at December 31, 2018; 160,000 issued and 68,575 outstanding at June 30, 2019) 0.0 0.0 Common stock (one cent par value, 195,000,000 authorized; 95,289,961 issued and 88,103,440 outstanding at December 31, 2018; 96,080,288 issued and 88,893,767 outstanding at June 30, 2019) 1.0 1.0 Additional paid-in capital 2,523.0 2,524.3 Treasury stock, at cost (86.3 ) (86.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98.7 ) (98.7 ) Accumulated deficit (1,576.8 ) (1,630.9 ) Total shareholders’ equity 762.2 709.4 TOTAL $ 1,537.5 $ 1,515.3





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 19.1 $ (55.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss on sale of BHH — 4.3 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (1.2 ) (0.8 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment (3.2 ) 13.4 Depreciation and amortization 43.6 43.1 Other non-cash items - net (8.2 ) (5.1 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - net (53.5 ) 0.7 Due from affiliates 3.8 1.6 Inventories (42.3 ) (8.9 ) Prepaid and other current assets (0.9 ) 2.1 Accounts payable, trade 28.0 (23.1 ) Due to affiliates (18.1 ) 2.9 Accrued and other current liabilities 2.2 (1.6 ) Other - net 0.3 1.1 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (30.4 ) (25.6 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (13.0 ) (23.3 ) Proceeds from sale of joint venture — 10.5 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (13.0 ) (12.8 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under term loan — 40.0 Borrowings under revolving credit facilities — 288.2 Repayments under revolving credit facilities — (303.3 ) Other short-term borrowings — 3.4 Repayment on other short-term borrowings — (3.4 ) Issuance of common stock 0.2 0.3 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 0.2 25.2 CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (43.2 ) (13.2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 168.0 39.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 124.8 $ 26.5 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for: Interest $ 9.9 $ 10.6 Taxes 3.6 0.3 Non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures 6.6 2.1





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited)

SHIPMENTS - PRIMARY ALUMINUM(1) United States Iceland Total Tonnes Net Sales

(in millions) Tonnes Net Sales

(in millions) Tonnes Net Sales

(in millions) 2019 2nd Quarter 125,154 $ 295.0 78,226 $ 157.7 203,380 $ 452.7 1st Quarter 130,043 $ 313.3 76,408 $ 159.3 206,451 $ 472.6 2018 2nd Quarter 100,458 $ 279.4 79,762 $ 189.1 180,220 $ 468.6 (1) Excludes scrap aluminum sales and alumina sales.





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 $MM EPS $MM EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ (34.6 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (20.7 ) $ (0.23 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment, net of tax (35.0 ) (0.40 ) 9.0 0.10 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 5.6 0.06 (6.2 ) (0.07 ) Loss on sale of BHH — — 4.3 0.05 Sebree equipment failure, net of insurance proceeds (4.3 ) (0.05 ) (2.8 ) (0.03 ) Hawesville restart project 1.7 0.02 0.2 — Impact of preferred shares — 0.06 — 0.01 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (66.6 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (16.2 ) $ (0.17 )





Three months ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) as reported $ (34.6 ) $ (20.7 ) Interest expense 5.8 5.8 Interest expense – term loan — 0.6 Interest income (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Net (gain) loss on forward and derivative contracts 5.7 (6.1 ) Other (income) expense - net (1.1 ) 1.7 Income tax (benefit) expense (2.9 ) (1.6 ) Loss on sale of BHH — 4.3 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (0.5 ) (0.1 ) Operating income (loss) $ (27.8 ) $ (16.3 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment (36.3 ) 9.6 Sebree equipment failure, net of insurance proceeds (4.3 ) (2.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 24.3 21.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ (44.1 ) $ 11.7

