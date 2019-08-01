Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Guardant Health’s management will be participating at the UBS Genomics 2.0 Summit in Park City, Utah on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Guardant Health’s management will also be presenting at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of this presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://guardanthealth.com .

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. Its Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed to leverage its capabilities in technology, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. In pursuit of its goal to manage cancer across all stages of the disease, Guardant Health has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its LUNAR development programs for recurrence and early detection. Since its launch in 2014, Guardant360 has been used by more than 6,000 oncologists, over 50 biopharmaceutical companies and all 28 of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com



