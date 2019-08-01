Chiasma to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2019

Company to host conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 and to provide a business update.



Conference Call Details

Thursday, August 8th @ 5pm Eastern Time

Domestic: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10007244 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135359

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc. is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In July 2019, the Company reported positive topline data from its CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade-named MYCAPSSA®, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated. Prior to trial initiation, Chiasma reached agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a Special Protocol Assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com







