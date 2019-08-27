Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Utah to Call About Maximizing Their Compensation Claim and For Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst-For Better Results

"The first thing we will do is ensure you are talking with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste are some of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys” — Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says,"If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Utah or you are their loved one please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. The first thing we will do is ensure you are talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste are some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys-and they treat their clients like family." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The second thing the Advocate will do is make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Utah is talking directly with some of the amazing physicians at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City to ensure the best possible treatment options. The group not only recommends the Huntsman Cancer Institute for people with mesothelioma in Utah, they also recommend it for people with mesothelioma in Nevada and Southern Idaho as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

The Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Utah or anywhere in the nation enhance their financial compensation by creating what they call the list-as they would like to explain. "The list is the how, when and where a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this specific information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma financial compensation claim.

"In the event a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Utah or any other state is too weak to have this conversation over the phone we are urging their family to call us at 800-714-0303. At no charge to the Navy Veteran or family we will go to the home of the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma so we can work on the list. We will bring one of the top lawyers from Karst von Oiste to assist with the development of the list. Before a Navy Veteran in Utah with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Utah.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George or anywhere in Utah. https://Utah.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, California, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



