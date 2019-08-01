Hollywood’s Marie Westwood Magazine Hosts Fundraiser for AIDS Healthcare Foundation and BLACC Initiative

The fashion forward, star-studded event drew hundreds to the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria in support of AIDS awareness and eliminating homelessness.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stars and fans came out in their best red carpet fashion at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills, to the launch of the Summer edition of the “ Marie Westwood Magazine”— a high-end fashion publication curated by the Ivan Bitton Style House in Hollywood. Guests mixed and mingled while supporting a silent auction dedicated to the Aids Health Foundation ( AHF ).Lending their support for AHF and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) were a variety of celebs, personalities and activists, including: the iconic singing group, En Vogue (Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett), legendary Performer Bobby Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge, Golnesa Gharachedaghi from the Shahs of Sunset, Radio Host Kerri Kasem, fashion celebs Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu, Tonya Banks from, Little Women, Actress Dawn Lewis, and world-renowned attorney, Gloria Allred.Providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1,000,000 people in 43 countries, AHF is a global nonprofit organization and currently the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the U.S. Mr. W. Imara Canady, National Director—Communications & Community Engagement gave the presentation at the standing room only event.BLACC empowers leaders in the fields of medicine, religion, sports, politics, business, academia, entertainment and civic organizations and speaks directly to the African-American community, encouraging sexual responsibility, HIV/STD prevention and treatment.The summer edition launch of the magazine was sponsored by Lamborghini, and it tokes at Aleeci Runway Heels @runwayheels , Dama Tequila , Nuda, Hayari Paris, Baroqco Jewelry, Porosus and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The fabulous Event took place at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills,ABOUT MARIE WESTWOOD MAGAZINEMarie Westwood is a semi-annual fashion and style magazine published by Ivan Bitton Style House and the Editor-in-Chief, Aaron Gomez. The magazine features exclusive celebrity features and photography, haute couture fashion by emerging designers from around the world, articles on the latest styles, trends and fashion news from around the globe. More information is at www.MarieWestwood.com



