Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Texas Direct Access to Famed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Help Build Out Their Claim-Get Better Compensation

We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Texas or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they get the best compensation results and medical treatment options.” — Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results, if possible, the best medical treatment options, and every other possible service including assistance with VA disability payments.

The group says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Texas or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they get the best compensation results, medical treatment options, VA disability payments and every other possible service. Our services are free." https://Texas.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers the following services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Texas:

* On the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the Texas based law firm of Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma law firms and they consistently get the best financial compensation settlement results for their Navy Veteran clients.

* Assistance with medical treatment options. (Special Note: MD Anderson in Houston may be one of the world's premier cancer treatment centers.)

* Assistance with VA Disability payments.

* Help with developing the list of how, when and where a Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. https://Texas.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington or anywhere in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas the Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas: www.mdanderson.org

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital Dallas, Texas: www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.