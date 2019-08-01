2019 National Tribal Energy Summit to Explore Energy as a Powerful Tool for Self Determination

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Indian Energy is hosting the National Tribal Energy Summit, “Tribal Energy: Powering Self Determination” in partnership with the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Sept. 24–26, 2019, at the Westin Washington City Center in Washington, D.C.

The Summit will bring together tribal and state governments, federal agencies, tribal corporations, private industry, utilities, and academia to build networks, exchange ideas, and explore cross-cutting and cost-effective solutions to national energy interests. It will also feature a closing keynote by DOE Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes.

Tribal representatives are invited to attend the Summit to identify common goals and share best practices around energy innovation, policy, and technology deployment on tribal lands.

The comprehensive program will address a broad range of energy-related topics and will feature:

Learning modules centered around the key drivers for tribal energy development

Tribal leader roundtable discussions to address energy policy

A Women in Energy Leadership Breakfast focusing on tribal perspectives

Keynotes by female Native American members of Congress

Takeaways and resources for participating communities, including utilizing the Tribal Energy Atlas

A cruise on the Potomac for networking, dinner, and dancing at the Summit reception on Wednesday, September 25.

Other federal participants may include representatives from the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture, and the Environmental Protection Agency; members of Congress; and the White House Council on Native American Affairs.

Registration is required by August 30, and capacity is limited. Register, view the agenda overview, and find lodging and travel information at the National Tribal Energy Summit: Powering Self-Determination website.