Fastline Fast Track wins first place for podcasts at Ag Communicators Conference

/EIN News/ -- Bruckner, Kentucky, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastline Media Group (Fastline) announced today that Brent Adams, creator of Fastline Fast Track, was awarded first prize for podcasts by the Agricultural Communicators Network (AAEA).

"This award is special to us at Fastline because the AAEA comprises the very best agriculture journalists in America. To be recognized by such an esteemed group is a humbling honor," Fastline Fast Track creator and host Brent Adams said. "We are grateful to the AAEA for the recognition and to the agriculture industry representatives and musicians who have helped make Fastline Fast Track a success. Our show is about giving farmers and ranchers the information they need to be successful in their endeavors, and we will continue to live out the AAEA's commitment to quality agriculture journalism."

Jessica Walden, social media coordinator of Fastline, was awarded second place for Social Media-Publishing Division for her work on Pink Tractor magazine social media accounts. This magazine features stories about and information for women across all areas of the agriculture industry.

About Fastline Fast Track

Fastline Fast Track is a bi-weekly podcast, produced by Fastline Media Group and hosted by Brent Adams, that can be found at https://www.fastline.com/podcast/fast-track. It also is available at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and iHeart Radio. The podcast is aimed at helping people in the agricultural community understand important industry issues, make informed equipment purchases and find innovative ways to save time and money. In additional to agricultural topics, Fastline Fast Track includes country living features and the best in traditional country music, presented by the historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop, 417 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee.



About Brent Adams

Brent Adams is the Director of Content for Fastline Media Group. He is an award-winning, 24-year veteran, broadcaster, print journalist and public relations professional. He has worked in television and radio in Louisville, Kentucky, and as an editor for print publications in Louisville, Kentucky, and Indianapolis, Indiana. He also has served as Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting for the Louisville Fire and Kentucky Xtreme indoor football teams, for the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree Association in Nashville, Tennessee, and for various Nashville-based country music artists.



About Fastline Media Group

Fastline Media Group has grown from a traditional magazine and print business to a full-service digital and data-centered operation that provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, digitally and in print, across the United States. Fastline also owns i3 Digital Agency, MCW Printing and provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries.

About AAEA:

The Ag Communicators Network, AAEA, provides opportunities for professional improvement and networking to communicators across the spectrum of agriculture media—from editors, writers and photojournalists to designers and public relations professionals. As an organization driven by its membership, AAEA delivers the kind of professional improvement that the market place demands. From the annual Agricultural Media Summit, to regional workshops and international meetings, to our weekly newsletter, The ByLine, we bring industry leaders the tools to hone their skills.



