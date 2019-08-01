APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Adds Sarah Uphoff and Jonathan Antin to its Professional Advisors and Consultants Team

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced that it has added entertainment industry event and marketing specialist Sarah Uphoff and celebrity hair-stylist and salon owner Jonathan Antin to its professional advisors and consultant team.



“Sara and Jonathan bring to APPlife decades of experience in their respective fields. Both Jonathan and Sarah are respected influencers in Hollywood,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions Inc. “We are very fortunate to have such proven professionals join the APPlife team to provide their guidance, expertise and creativity towards the exciting e-commerce services that we are currently developing, I’m looking forward to working closely with Sarah and Jonathan as we execute our business plan,” added Reid.



Sarah is joining APPlife as its Executive Brand Ambassador to bring her marketing expertise and long-term relationships together in order to help grow the Company and offer valuable content and partner relationships for public and investor relations.

Sarah Uphoff, or " Pantera Sarah " as she is professionally known, is a Wisconsin native who has lived in Los Angeles since 1994. For over 20 years she promoted some of the most widely publicized nightlife venues and produced some of the most high-profile marketing events in Hollywood. Sarah produced the Emmy award winning “Yes We Can” video in support of President Obama’s 2008 campaign and has also produced and released two widely distributed coffee table books that include over 200 celebrities called “ The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer ” - Editions 1 & 2, proceeds of which were raised to benefit brain cancer research. Sarah left the nightlife entertainment business to focus on producing and is currently developing projects for both film and television.

“APPlife Digital’s vision of creating e-commerce services that have the potential to quickly scale and provide valuable solutions to large markets fits very well within the networks and relationships I have built over the past 25 years,’ stated Sarah. “I believe that APPlife has several significant opportunities within its portfolio and I’m very happy to be part of this team moving forward,” she added.

Jonathan Antin will be the Technical Expert and In-House Haircare and Style Guru for the Company’s soon-to-be-launched Men’s personal care custom subscription service, Rooster Essentials.

“I’m excited about my new relationship with Rooster Essentials,” stated Antin. “Beauty and men’s grooming have been waiting a long time for simplicity like this. Running out of anything essential in life can be a real drag and throw a real curveball at your day. Well, suffice to say, not anymore!“ added Antin.

Jonathan Antin, an internationally renowned hairstylist, is known for creating the most sought-after hairstyles for Hollywood's A-list celebrities. Antin managed his own namesake salons for over 25 years, garnering a list of celebrity clientele rivaling the best in the business while creating his own extremely successful product line, breaking records on QVC, in SEPHORA and ULTA, that he later sold as part of his exit strategy. After this exit, Antin took on the world of endorsement and brand ambassadorship launching CONAIR’s #1 line of beauty tools in over 50 years, as their celebrity spokesperson, taking MINDBODY Business Software from a privately-owned start up to a publicly traded $1.8B leading brand in the beauty/fitness sector. Antin's acquired fame and success led to a starring role on Bravo's hit series “Blow Out”, which chronicled his life for three years. Shortly after, Antin took over the role as the head judge on Bravo's next hot show, “Shear Genius”. Blow Out and Shear Genius aired in over 40 countries bringing Jonathan international acclaim. Additionally, Jonathan has appeared regularly and shared his expertise on NBC's Today Show for over a decade, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, ABC's The View, Jimmy Kimmel Live and on cable networks including E! Entertainment, the Style Network and MTV

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

